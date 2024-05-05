GORHAM – With family by her side, Beverly Rowe Martin passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on April 26, 2024, at Martin Place Farm in Gorham where she had lived over 70 years. Her energetic personality, her steadfast support, and her caring and thoughtful ways will be dearly missed.

Beverly was born in Hollis to Philip F. and Hortense (Flint) Rowe. She grew up in West Buxton, across the road from her father’s filling station, garage and freezer plant. She graduated from Hollis High School and attended Westbrook Junior College. Beverly met Norman Martin Jr. in 1945, and they eloped in August, beginning a marriage that lasted 59 years until his passing in 2004.

Beverly and Norman began married life at the Martin dairy farm (High Lawn) on Wood Road in West Gorham. There they welcomed their first three daughters, Ardyth, Alysan and Adena. The family became active members of the West Gorham Union Church and the West Gorham Community Club. In 1953 they purchased Norman’s grandfather’s farm on Fort Hill Road in Gorham, now known as Martin Place Farm, where they welcomed a fourth daughter, Amber, and a son, Norman III.

Beverly always kept herself busy with her fine routines and habits. She rose early each day and was always on the move, seldom seated unless knitting, painting or showing the girls how to sew. In addition to raising the family and being an exceptional homemaker, she was the bookkeeper for the farm business and family properties.

She was neat, organized and punctual, thus teaching by example. Meals were always on time, and chores always completed. A particularly pleasing accomplishment was having her children achieve up to 15 years perfect attendance in Sunday School at West Gorham Union Church.

In the mid-1960s she began a 30-year career as a dental assistant, working with Dr. Bouffard, then Dr. Brooks, and retiring after working with Dr. Lopez.

Beverly also kept meticulous records, becoming the family source for phone numbers, addresses, financial records and details of past events – all of which she could find instantly. No birthday or anniversary was ever forgotten, and a card and gift always arrived on time. She continued this effort even when the family grew to include 10 grandchildren with families, in eight different states. Family was most important to her. She enjoyed their visits, and the third drawer in the kitchen was always stocked with cookies. Grandchildren treasured the crayon boxes she painted for them.

Holidays were very special for her with family at the farm, filled with love and laughter. An especially treasured memory for all was Thanksgiving. Beverly would prepare a table, eventually for 20 or more, a perfect turkey, and her famous stuffing, all worthy of a Norman Rockwell painting.

Despite the demands of dairy farming, raising the family, and her dental career, Bev and Norm balanced work with fun. They enjoyed socializing, dancing, snowmobiling, and playing cards (especially at camp). A family camp was built at Peabody Pond in Sebago, providing many years of family fun on summer weekends, swimming and water skiing after the chores were done. A highlight was their yearly trip to Chesuncook Village to attend the annual picnic and horseshoe tournament.

During her retirement years, Beverly was fortunate to travel throughout the U.S. with family and friends. For many years she looked forward to her annual trip to Florida, where she made many lifelong friends. Additionally, her travel included trips to Canada, Mexico, Switzerland and South Africa, and a cruise stopping in China, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Cambodia. In her later years she enjoyed playing Dominoes, doing puzzles, and especially keeping an eye on activities at the farm.

Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Norman Martin Jr.; her son-in-law, Allyn Caruso; and her sister, Phyllis Levy.

Her memory is carried on by her children, Ardyth Moberg (Bill), Alysan Caruso, Adena Bailey (Bruce), Amber Sullivan (Tim) and Norman Martin III (Julie); by grandchildren, Thomas Caruso (Brook), Travis Caruso (Ann), Shane St. Cyr (Bonnie), Karah Bunde (Joel), Ryan Emery (Krystal), Deanna Emery (Scott), Tristen Sullivan, Taylor Sullivan, Ashley Martin, and Aryn Prestia (Brett); by great-grandchildren, Megan, Alyvia, Camryn, Allyn J., Xander, Drew, Russell, Raymond, Harper, Parker and Beau; by her sister, Genice Davis; and by many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Compassus Hospice, and to Beverly’s caregivers Molly, Apryl, Cathy, Judy, Jess and especially Keri.

Services for Beverly will be held on Saturday, May 11 at the Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 76 State St. in Gorham. Visiting hour will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.

To express condolences or to participate in Beverly’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

Should friends and family desire, donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to the

West Gorham Union Church,

P.O. Box 854,

Gorham, ME 04038

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous