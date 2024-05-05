KITTERY – Roland O. Melcher, 90, passed Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

He was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Portland, to Frank R. Melcher and Helen M. Smith. He was married for 63 years to his loving wife, Joan Elizabeth Leach, from Methuen, Mass.

He is survived by his son, Roland A. Melcher and wife Tammy Melcher, and daughter, Lesley Greer; as well as his three grandchildren, Zachary Greer, Haley Greer, and Blake Greer. He also leaves behind his siblings, Nancy Wheeler, Larry, and William Weikel.

﻿Roland was predeceased by brothers Stephen and George Weikel.

Roland served in the United States Navy for 33 years, attaining the rank of captain. He proudly served his country in multiple commands and facets, including as the commanding officer of AUTEC (Andros Undersea Test and Evaluation Center), on Andros Island in the Bahamas. After retiring from the Navy, Roland continued to serve his country while working in shipbuilding for Bath Iron Works in Bath.

Roland was a Freemason. Serving as Maine Maritimes Alumni President from 1986 to 1988, where he graduated in 1956. He earned a Post Graduate degree from the Calhoun Institute in 1966 while serving aboard the USS Nereus.

Roland will be interred at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, on May 21.

Roland will be interred at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, on May 21.

Care for the Melcher family has been entrusted to the J. S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.

