Rivard, Simonne “Sim” 87, of Sanford, April 19. Visit 1-2:30 p.m., May 10, Black Funeral Homes, Springvale, then Service 3 p.m., Saint Ignatius Cemetery, Sanford.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Rivard, Simonne "Sim" 87, of Sanford, April 19. Visit 1-2:30 p.m., May 10, Black Funeral Homes, Springvale, then Service 3 p.m., ...
Rivard, Simonne “Sim” 87, of Sanford, April 19. Visit 1-2:30 p.m., May 10, Black Funeral Homes, Springvale, then Service 3 p.m., Saint Ignatius Cemetery, Sanford.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.