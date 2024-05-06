I see in the newspaper’s April 30 edition that federal lawmakers are preparing a $105 billion spending bill to make air travel safer. This on top of a recent $90-plus billion military aid spending bill … and I could go on.

“Spending bills” have become S.O.P. Both political parties keep kicking the tax can down the road, adding to our $34 trillion deficit. Sure does make it easier to govern when you don’t have to ask your constituents and corporate lords for more funds.

Want to know why prices are going bonkers? Try looking at the reckless spending of the country controlling the dollar making no attempt to balance the world’s largest budget.

Stephen Musica Sr.

Harpswell

