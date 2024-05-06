ALFRED – York County government’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is now in the hands of the York County Budget Committee.

York County Commissioners unanimously approved the $25.16 million proposal, of which $21.55 million is to be raised by taxes to the county’s 29 municipalities, on April 17.

Now it goes on to the budget committee, which will conduct a review, host a public hearing, adopt a final budget and transmit that budget to the county commissioners.

Maine statute says that the spending plan adopted by the budget committee may be

changed only by a majority vote of the county commissioners and a majority vote of all elected members of the budget committee. Those actions are final and are not subject to further action by either party, the statute states.

The budget committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday May 20 and Wednesday May 22 in the commissioner’s meeting room in the county government building at 149 Jordan Springs Road in Alfred. Meetings are open to the public.

The budget proposal commissioners approved increases the budget by 7.38 percent and municipal assessments by 9.6 percent.

“I’m not happy with the increase,” said Commissioner Donna Ring, who said she’s had four calls from constituents questioning the percentages. She said she believed it was time the five-member commission begins looking at current policies and making changes within the next year. “I think we need to tighten our belts.”

Ring has previously voiced concerns with the county’s policy that provides 41 days paid leave for employees, and did so again during budget deliberations April 17. She said she is not looking at taking away time from any existing employees. “There are areas that can be looked at,” she said. “We’ll have to start looking.”

In voting in favor of the budget proposed by York County Manager Greg Zinser, commissioners in effect declined to make salary adjustments in response to requests from the register, deputy register, and judge of probate beyond the standard cost of living adjustments.

York County Judge of Probate Scott Houde noted that the workload is increasing, though the judgeship is part-time. And while state law allows part-time probate judges to conduct a private law practice when not in the judge’s role, Houde indicated that to be impractical, given the current workload and state court scheduling.

The probate court deals with York county’s most vulnerable citizens – neglected children and incapacitated adults unable to care for themselves, and is often required to conduct emergency hearings under strict deadlines. The registry and court also deals with wills, estates, and adoptions.

Commissioner Justin Chenette asked if the judgeship is, in effect, a full time role.

Houde said it isn’t at present, but close.

There were discussions about the method in which the budget was crafted and the input from department heads.

“Going forward beyond the budget I would be supportive of future conversations around the role of the probate judge and whether that should be part time or full time,” said Chenette. “It’s hard for me to go beyond what we’ve got, for a part-time job. We would need to have more in depth conversations around what that structure should look like, not only for those doing the job but for county taxpayers.”

Commission Chair Richard Dutremble noted that Maine’s county probate courts could be taken over by the state. According to a 2023 Maine Monitor story, the future of Maine’s 16 county probate courts has been discussed a number of times over the last 50 years, including in 2021 and 2022.

As to the overall budget, Dutremble said he too disliked the increase, which he attributed to inflation.

York County’s $25 million budget now moves on to the county budget committee after York County Commissioners unanimously approved the spending plan as presented. From the left are, commissioners Richard Clark, Robert Andrews, Chair Richard Dutremble, Donna Ring and Justin Chenette.

