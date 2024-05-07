A Biddeford man who was killed when his car crossed the centerline and collided with a tractor-trailer Friday had a suspended driver’s license for an adverse medical condition, police said.

Douglas Emmons, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene on Buxton Road, which is also State Route 112, according to a news release from the Saco Police Department on Tuesday.

Emmons had been driving a black Nissan Versa westbound when he crossed the centerline into the path of an eastbound Western Express semi-truck, the department said.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Buxton Road.

Police on Tuesday also released the name of the driver of the tractor-trailer, 33-year-old Christopher Thomas of Connecticut.

The department said the crash remains under investigation by its crash investigation unit.

