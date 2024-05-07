Last week, I went into detail on three May programs we’re working on at the chamber, but this week, I want to switch the focus to event dates for you to mark your calendars with. These descriptions are shorter, but that’s because there’s just so much to get to. Let’s get into it.

12th Annual Hacker’s Ball at Brunswick Golf Club, May 10

Sixteen to 20 teams will be competing in two divisions this Friday to become the Hacker’s Ball champions for 2024! The Hacker’s Ball is a fun best ball scramble where foursomes compete by playing from the spot of the best shot previous shot — meaning, you all hit from where the best drive was, and so on. Scores are low and fun is high as we have a ton of side games. We may have a team spot or two open, but we’re limited, so contact cory@midcoastmaine.com or call (207) 725-8797 today to sign up.

Spark Cycling plunge event to support ALS, May 11

You know those big ice baths you see online on fitness websites? Well, even if you don’t, imagine a hot tub filled with ice water — that’s pretty much it. Participants have been sponsored and will be taking the plunge this Saturday at Spark Cycling Studio on Brunswick Landing from 8 a.m. to noon.

The proceeds benefit Mid Coast Hospital’s ALS Clinic Patient Assistance Fund (ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). Originally, the goal was $10,000 to be raised, but since they have surpassed $15,000 already, the new goal is $20,000. This is incredible fundraising for a first-year event.

The event is rain or shine, and the funds raised will help patients from all 16 counties — from purchasing adaptive equipment (chairs, ramps, vans, renovations, etc.) to travel expenses to food or heating oil. The fund is a registered 501(c)(3).

Some folks will be cycling that morning too for free classes that have a suggested donation of $20. Cyclists, plungers, those looking to cycle then plunge, donators and spectators are all welcome to attend. The event coincides with Spark’s three-year anniversary.

Flight Deck Brewing turns 7! Come to the pig roast, May 11

Our friends at Flight Deck Brewing are celebrating their seventh birthday with a pig roast thanks to Rollin’ Smoke BBQ this Saturday. Hundreds are expected to turn out for this indoor/outdoor celebration for one of Brunswick Landing’s favorite meet-up spots.

12@12 Networking Lunch in Brunswick, May 15

If you have not attended a 12 @ 12 networking lunch yet in 2024, this month would be a perfect time to meet 11 other business leaders. This is a chamber member event, though we do keep a couple of seats open for those businesses considering membership. The event is hosted by a business that will provide lunch, and each attendee gets five minutes to talk about themselves. Pre-registration is required. The event starts at noon and typically gets out by 1:15 p.m. Email anthony@midcoastmaine.com to reserve your seat (and get the location) or to ask about future dates in this monthly series.

The Holy Donut ribbon-cutting, Brunswick, May 17

One of the signature Maine brands is opening a new location in Brunswick on Pleasant Street, and we are so excited! The Holy Donut, one of our Chamber Supporters, will transition from pop-up food truck to brand-new store, opening officially Friday, May 17. The celebratory grand opening will be from 9-10 a.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting that morning. Come check it out, but if you take the last maple bacon donut, we’re gonna have words (it’s soooo good).

Maine Maritime Museum’s Community Day, May 18

One of the traditional ways many families welcome the coming of summer is to gather up the family and experience Community Day at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. Over 1,000 people will be at the museum to enjoy the new exhibits, discounted cruise tickets (only $12) and free admission. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the signature event being the raising of the flags over the Wyoming with a bell salute at noon.

May Chamber After Hours at Brunswick Naval Museum, May 22

Our last Chamber After Hours with SCORE of Central Maine at Union + Co. in Bath was tremendous, with just under 100 business leaders showing up to network and connect. We’re expecting a similar turnout Wednesday, May 22, as we will be gathering from 5-7 p.m. at one of Brunswick’s beloved treasures, the Brunswick Naval Museum on Brunswick Landing. This is rain or shine, but if the weather holds, we expect to have an inside/outside event with Cook’s Lobster & Ale House providing the food and drink through their mobile food truck. The museum continues their wonderful renovations and is a jewel of Brunswick Landing not to be missed. Members and non-members welcome (bring a business card for door prizes and RSVP at midcoastmaine.com).

Miles for Mills returns to Brunswick Memorial Day Weekend, May 26

We are thrilled to be the home of the Miles for Mills for a third consecutive year right on Brunswick Landing. It’s such an appropriate venue for this fundraiser that supports veterans to happen on the old Brunswick Naval Air Station, supported by so many local current and former members of our military branches. This year, the traditional 5K race is expanding to include a 10K option as well, but it all goes to the same cause of helping recalibrated veterans through the Travis Mills Foundation. The namesake will be on hand, along with his fundraising team, 1,200-1,500 runners locally and hundreds joining from military installations around the globe running remotely.

This is the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, so be cautious of the traffic that morning in the Cook’s Corner area and on Brunswick Landing. Additionally, look for setup to begin with signage on Saturday afternoon. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the runners, and runners still have time to sign up, too.

Cory King is the executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber.

