The spring sports campaign continues to race along and for many teams, more than the half of the regular season schedule will soon be in the rearview mirror.

Forecaster Country teams have stolen headlines so far on the diamond, field, track and court and you can expect that to continue.

Here’s a look back at the week that was and what’s on tap:

Baseball

On the diamond, Yarmouth’s baseball team improved to 6-1 and second behind Cape Elizabeth in the Class B South Heal Points standings (at press time) after extending its win streak to five games by virtue of recent victories at Greely (1-0), at Mt. Ararat (5-0) and at home over York (5-1). Against the Rangers, Sam Lowenstein pitched a one-hitter and Sam Bradford’s two-out, two-strike first inning RBI single held up.

“I really wanted to finish the game,” said Lowenstein. “I’d never pitched against Greely and they’re a really good team.”

“Close games are the most fun,” Bradford said. “I’m glad to be a part of it.”

“It came down to 1-0,” added longtime Yarmouth coach Marc Halsted. “It’s Yarmouth-Greely. They’ve gotten us more than we’ve gotten them, but it’s a good, positive rivalry.”

In the win over the Eagles, Bradford and Andrew Cheever combined on a one-hitter while Jack Janczuk and Matt Gautreau each had two hits and drove in a run. Against the Wildcats, David Swift threw a one-hitter over six innings and drove in a run, Bradford scored twice and Lowenstein delivered the biggest blow, a two-run home run, his first.

“I got down 0-2 and was just trying to work the count and move Bradford over to third, but I got the right pitch and I just gave it a ride,” said Lowenstein, Yarmouth’s Colby College-bound ace pitcher, who didn’t just hit his first home run of the season or of his high school career, but of his life. “I thought it had a chance but I wasn’t positive. It felt great. All the boys got hyped. It’s great to get those runs across the way (David) was pitching.”

“Staying away from a big inning is big for me,” Swift said. “I did a better job today staying composed when I had runners on and was behind in counts. That’s probably why I got out of jams.”

“We’re mentally tough and highly competitive and what more can you ask for?” added Halsted. “These are kids who play hockey, soccer, Bradford is a tough football kid. They’re highly competitive and they’re not afraid of the big situation.”

The Clippers are Freeport Wednesday and host Cape Elizabeth Friday with a chance to avenge their lone loss.

“It’s just a blast in Class B,” Halsted said. “Every day is hard, but these guys are very much self-motivated. I can coach them up and do my thing, but you just love kids like that. They want to have fun and help the ballclub. It’s a good culture.”

Greely was 6-1 and fifth in Class B South following a 1-0 home loss to Yarmouth, an 8-5 home win over Freeport and a 7-0 home win over Lake Region. Against the Clippers, the Rangers got strong pitching from Sam Almy and Ryder Simpson, but couldn’t generate any offense.

“It’s a fine line there in a 1-0 game,” said longtime Greely coach Derek Soule. “We had a few chances. Unfortunately, the balls we hit well were right at them or just foul. It’s good to get a look at Yarmouth. We hadn’t seen them since last June. Even though both teams return a lot, there are still some new faces.”

In the win over the Falcons, the Rangers let a 5-1 lead slip away, but Ben Kyles’ RBI single broke a tie, Liam Coull added a two-run single and Keeler Vogt got the victory in relief.

“I was just looking fastball,” Kyles said, of his go-ahead hit. “I was confident and calm and just clutched up. Our mentality was being more aggressive today and we got hits.”

“I was trying to just focus at one pitch at a time,” said Vogt. “They have good hitters over there and they hit some good pitches. They hit pitches on the corner.”

“You learn a lot more about your team in tight games against good teams,” added Soule. “In Class B South, everyone has at least one stud pitcher. A lot of teams have more than that. I don’t know if in my 24 seasons if I’ve ever had a more competitive league.”

Monday, in the win over the Lakers, Gehrig Donnelly threw a no-hitter in his first varsity start, walking two and striking out seven. Kyles paced the offense with three hits. Greely hosts York Wednesday, goes to Fryeburg Academy Friday and welcomes Cape Elizabeth Monday of next week.

“I’m happy with where we are,” said Soule. “The guys work hard and will only get better.”

Freeport won its first six games, capped by a 12-1 (five-inning) home win over Old Orchard Beach last Wednesday, then the Falcons fell to 6-2 with losses at Greely (8-5) and at home to Lincoln Academy (5-0). In the victory, Thomas Roy homered, singled and drove in five runs and Liam Emmons hit a home run and earned the win on the mound. Freeport then made things interesting at the Rangers, erasing a four-run deficit before going down to defeat. Roy, Ben Bolduc, Aaron Converse and Harry Walker all had two hits.

“The battle was great,” said Freeport coach Steve Shukie. “Greely’s a good baseball team and they know how to hit. We out-hit them, but they had bigger ones. Playing from behind is never easy here. We put ourselves in a hole, but the fight was there the whole time. They brought a new guy in to pitch and we went right after him aggressively and hit the ball. We’ve felt like we have an experienced team that won’t back down from anybody. We have a lot of seniors who have been in big situations before. We don’t have some big names, but we don’t back down.”

Roy had two hits against the Eagles, but the Falcons couldn’t score. Freeport hosts Yarmouth Wednesday and welcomes Wells Friday.

“There are things we have to get better at,” Shukie said. “I think Class B South is the toughest region in Maine. Every game is a battle. We’ll take it day-by-day and see where we are at the end. Our pitching will keep us in games and if the hitting keeps doing what it’s been doing, I think we’ll be alright in the long run. We’ll compete.”

Class A South preseason favorite Falmouth was 7-0 and second to Scarborough in the Heals after wins last week at Cheverus (19-2, in five-innings) and at home over Thornton Academy (10-0, in six-innings). Against the Stags, Jacoby Porter homered, doubled twice, singled, scored three runs and drove in three, while Tony Severino added three hits, Thomas Healey had two hits, two runs and two RBI and Brandon White scored three times, while driving in two runs on two hits. Ace pitcher Brennan Rumpf then stole the show against the Golden Trojans, throwing a no-hitter with eight strikeouts while also producing two hits and driving in two runs. Severino added three hits and three RBI and Josh Polchies scored four runs. The Navigators were at Massabesic Tuesday, host Deering Thursday, go to Marshwood Friday and visit Portland Tuesday of next week.

The Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op squad was 4-3 and ninth in Class C South following an 8-1 loss at Sacopee Valley and a home doubleheader sweep over Maine Central Institute, 6-4 and 12-1, with both games going five-innings. In the first game against MCI, Camden Gardiner had two hits and four RBI. In the nightcap, Gardiner, Dylan Kullman and August Faulkner all drove in two runs. Waynflete/NYA welcomes Traip Academy Friday, Oak Hill Saturday and St. Dom’s Monday of next week.

Softball

On the softball side, reigning Class D champion NYA improved to 8-0 and first in the Class D South Heals following wins at Sacopee Valley (16-1, in five-innings), at home over Maine Central Institute in a doubleheader (7-0 and 8-0, both in five-innings) and at Richmond (12-3, in five-innings). Against the Hawks, Aurora Blier, Cami Casserly and Lily Rawnsley all had three RBI. In the first game of the twinbill, Jordan Nash hit a two-run home run and a two-run double and Lily Rawnsley threw a four-hit shutout. In the nightcap, Rawnsley threw a one-hitter and Sadie Morgan and Toree St. Hilaire each had two RBI. In the win over the Bobcats, Hayden Wienckowski had three hits, three RBI and scored three runs and Nash scored three times and had three RBI. The Panthers go to Old Orchard Beach Friday, host Oak Hill Saturday, then welcome St. Dom’s for a doubleheader Monday of next week.

In Class B South, one year after winning just three games, Freeport improved to 8-0 and third after defeating visiting Old Orchard Beach (15-0, in three-innings), host Greely (7-6) and visiting Lincoln Academy (6-2). Against the Seagulls, Norah Albertini and Rosie Panenka each had three hits and scored three times. Panenka also drove in three runs. Vanessa St. Pierre added two hits and four RBI and Izzy George and Chloe Bernier combined to throw a no-hitter. In the win over the Rangers, Albertini had two hits and scored twice and St. Pierre drove in two runs. The go-ahead run scored on an error in the top of the seventh. Against the Eagles, Panenka had two hits and two RBI and Celia Cobb added a pair of hits.

“The mentality was that they weren’t expecting to have the season they had last year and they didn’t want to repeat the same outcome,” said Freeport’s first-year coach Chris St. Pierre, “We’ve got a bunch of girls that want to see their hard work pay off for them.”

The Falcons, who are off to their best start this century, host Yarmouth Wednesday (see our website for game story), then welcome Wells Friday.

Greely was 4-4 and seventh in Class B South following a 9-7 home win over Yarmouth, a 7-6 home loss to Freeport and a 3-2 home win over Lake Region. Against the Clippers, the Rangers erased a 6-2 deficit and got a two-run double from Haley Stewart and two RBI from Jenna Carignan. In the loss, Greely twice came back from down three runs but could never get the lead. Carignan and Avery Butler both had two RBI. In the win over the Lakers, Sophie Smith singled in Lucy Axelsen in the bottom of the seventh to end it. Butler earned the victory and Fiona MacArthur had two hits. The Rangers host reigning state champion York Wednesday, go to Fryeburg Academy Friday and welcome Cape Elizabeth Monday of next week.

Yarmouth was 2-4 and 14th in Class B South after sandwiching losses at Greely (9-7) and at home to York (14-4, in five-innings) around a 9-5 win at Mt. Ararat. Against the Rangers, Drea Rideout had two hits and scored three runs and Adelaide Strout finished with three hits. In the victory, Strout had two hits and two RBI and Leah Muentener added a pair of his. The Clippers go to Freeport Wednesday and host Cape Elizabeth Friday.

In Class A South, Falmouth fell to 0-7 and 16th following losses to visiting Gorham (22-3, in three-innings), at Scarborough (15-0, in four-innings), at home to reigning state champion Windham (23-0, in three-innings) and at Kennebunk (15-0, in four-innings). The Navigators host South Portland Wednesday, go to Marshwood Friday and welcome Sanford Monday of next week.

Girls’ lacrosse

Yarmouth’s girls’ lacrosse team nearly snapped Kennebunk’s long win streak last Wednesday but fell a goal short, 8-7, in a highly anticipated showdown. The Clippers, who dropped a close decision to the Rams in last year’s Class A state final, got three goals from Neena Panozzo and two from Lauren Keaney and cut a three-goal deficit to one late, but couldn’t producing the tying goal as Kennebunk made it 55 consecutive victories, dating to the start of the 2021 season.

“It was exciting,” said longtime Yarmouth coach Dorothy Holt. “It was a fabulous game today. Totally what we expected. They were racking up points against everyone and we only lost by one. We just showed grittiness today. We’re not a one-man band. It takes all 25 of us. We had our opportunities. We had three looks at the end. I didn’t know how this team would respond under pressure, but I’m so happy with I saw today. We’ve been working hard in practice and we’re having fun.”

Friday, the Clippers rallied to eke out a 14-13 home win over Windham to improve to 5-2 and third in the Class A state-wide Heal Points standings. Aine Powers scored seven times and Brooke Boone added four goals, including the tying and go-ahead tallies. Yarmouth hosted Marshwood Tuesday, goes to Greely Friday, then hosts Waynflete Tuesday of next week.

“It doesn’t matter now, it’s what happens in June,” Holt said. “We just have to keep working hard. We’re getting there.”

Falmouth improved to 6-0 and second in Class A after a 10-3 home win over reigning Class B champion Greely last week. Riley Davis scored three goals, Keira Alcock and Maisy Clement added two apiece and Peaches Stucker had four assists. The Navigators were at Oxford Hills Tuesday, then visit Cheverus Monday of next week before coming home to face Biddeford next Tuesday.

In Class B South, Greely was 6-2 and first in the Heals after losing at Falmouth (10-3), then bouncing back to win at Cape Elizabeth in the rain (7-2) and at home over Fryeburg Academy (14-0). Kylie Lord had two goals in the setback. At the Capers, Eva Williams scored four times and Asja Kelman added three goals.

“Intensity and drive from the team changed,” Williams said. “We saw what we were capable of. We talk about little things in practice. Even in bad weather like this, we had to take care of small things.”

“This was good after Falmouth,” said Rangers coach Becca Koelker. “I felt like we finally put a full game together, so that was good to see. We’ve been up in games before and weren’t able to close it out.”

In the win over the Raiders, Williams led the way with five goals. Mya Vickerson stopped three shots for the shutout. Greely was at Messalonskee Tuesday and hosts Yarmouth Friday.

“I think we’re coming along,” Williams said. “It’s good to see what the top competition looks like. I have big goals for us and I think the team has big goals and I want to see it happen.”

“We’re getting there,” said Koelker. “Every game is a little better. Our job is to be our best by the end of the season. Our goal is to compete with the best teams in the state. We know what we have to do. Now we just have to do that every day.”

Freeport, last year’s Class C champion which is now in Class B, improved to 5-1 and third in the Heals after wins last week over visiting York (12-5) and host Wells (11-3). Mia Levesque had four goals versus the Wildcats. In the win over the Warriors, Levesque scored four more times and Lana DiRusso added three goals. The Falcons hosted Brunswick Tuesday, welcome Traip Academy Friday and go to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

In Class C, NYA was 3-4 and sixth following a 14-5 home loss to Waynflete last week. Lyla Casey had three goals and Ava Wilkinson added a pair.

“They came out really strong, they’re a great team,” said Moss-Stokes, of the Flyers. “They brought back a lot of the same players as last year. Even though they’re a known quantity, it was hard for our newer players to get used to their play. We usually see them to start the season. It was nice to see them midway and we might see them in the postseason. We overcame some obstacles the best we could.”

The Panthers were home versus Gardiner Tuesday, host Lake Region Thursday and go to Traip Academy Monday of next week.

“We just have to keep going and keep improving and see where we’re at the end of the season,” said Moss-Stokes. “Overall, there are things we need to clean up, but I’m proud of our effort. We’re a really young team, but we’re trying to get one percent better each day.”

Boys’ lacrosse

On the boys’ side, Yarmouth nearly earned a seismic victory last week, but remains one of the best teams in the state regardless. The Clippers, who won their first five games by a composite 94-26 margin, hosted three-time reigning Class A champion Cape Elizabeth, the state’s gold standard, last Tuesday and came closer to beating the Capers than anyone has since 2022. Yarmouth fell behind early, 6-2, but rallied and roared into the lead in the third quarter. With just over seven minutes to play, the Clippers had an 11-8 advantage, but they couldn’t hold it and Cape Elizabeth went on to a 13-12 victory despite six goals from senior standout Colter Olson and 15 saves from goalie Will Redfield.

“It was a good game, back and forth,” Yarmouth coach Jon Miller said. “We got down early and I reminded the guys that lacrosse is a game of waves. Our wave came later and we couldn’t hold on to it, but it was great lacrosse. We’ll take away that we were able to play a close game against a top team in the state. We hadn’t been tested yet and it could have gone either way. In a one-goal lacrosse game, it comes down to one possession, that could be one ground ball, one dropped pass. It’s a game of possession and we didn’t have it. We had the momentum, but we lost a couple possessions and Cape scored some quick transition goals that took away our lead.”

The Clippers then improved to 7-1 and first in the statewide Class B Heal Points standings with an 18-11 home win over Messalonskee and a 13-2 victory at Greely. Yarmouth is at Scarborough Thursday (see our website for game story) and has a pivotal home showdown next Wednesday versus reigning Class B champion York, which beat the Clippers in last year’s playoffs.

Freeport was 4-3 and fifth in Class B after a pair of dramatic overtime wins last week at NYA (10-9) and Morse (12-11) and Monday’s 15-3 loss at Wells. Against the Panthers, Randall Walker scored three times and Hunter Richards played the OT hero.

“I saw there was less than a minute left, so I took it in my own hands,” Richards said. “I went for it and redeemed myself after not playing as well as I should have throughout the game. I beat (the defender). I was a little far out, so I kept running and got a quick shot off, a bouncer top left and it worked out.”

“This means everything,” Walker said. “We were down and came back and it’s pretty awesome. It was our grit. Every huddle we talk about going 110 percent every time. I think that’s what showed the most. I think it was just all emotion.”

“I think this group has grown a lot and it’s good to see all the hard work pay off,” added Freeport coach Brendan Boss. “A lot of guys were prepared for this moment and they stepped up when the time was right. Winning this means everything.”

The Falcons visit Marshwood Wednesday and host Fryeburg Academy next Tuesday.

Greely was 3-4 and 10th in Class B following an 11-0 home loss to York, a 15-4 win at Biddeford and a 13-2 home loss to Yarmouth. The Rangers go to three-time reigning Class C champion Waynflete Wednesday, visit Gardiner Friday and return home next Tuesday to face Gray-New Gloucester/Poland.

In Class A, Falmouth was 5-1 and third following last week’s 20-5 win at Windham. Gio Guerrette and Joey Guerrette each scored a half dozen goals. The Navigators host Kennebunk Wednesday, then have a showdown at Cape Elizabeth Wednesday of next week.

In Class C, NYA was 4-4 and third in the Heals after a 10-9 overtime home loss to Freeport, a 14-13 setback at Maranacook and a 13-4 home win over Fryeburg Academy. Against the Falcons, Zach Leinwand scored six times and Gavin Thomas tied the score in the final minute, but despite being man-up in overtime, the Panthers went down to a painful defeat.

“The last couple games have been hard for us,” NYA coach Peter Gerrity said. “We’re trying to find ourselves. The last couple years we knew what our style of play would be and we’re still trying to find that. We’re not happy with the final result, but today was an improvement.”

NYA has a showdown/state game rematch at three-time reigning Class C champion Waynflete Friday.

“It’s a different landscape in Class C this year with Freeport and (Gray-New Gloucester) moving up to Class B,” Gerrity said. “We know Oak Hill and Wells and Waynflete are legitimate, so there’s a long road ahead. Our schedule ramps up and we’re excited.”

Outdoor track

In recent outdoor track action, Greely hosted a seven-team meet last week. Both the Rangers boys’ and girls’ squads came in first.

Freeport hosted Yarmouth, Gray-New Gloucester and Old Orchard. The Clippers boys and girls each came in first, while the Falcons boys and girls were both second.

Falmouth joined Thornton Academy at Marshwood. The girls came in first and the boys were third.

NYA joined three other teams at Wells. The Panthers girls were first and the boys came in fourth.

Tennis

The state singles tournament will be held May 17, 18 and 20 in Lewiston. Falmouth’s Matthew Morneault, Freeport’s Teo Steverlynck-Horne, Greely’s Charles Segal and Yarmouth’s Andi Cobaj and Alexander Gordon qualified for the boys’ field. Falmouth’s Sofia Kirtchev, Gracyn Mick, Sophia Tucker and Charlotte Williamson, Greely’s Emma Lindsey and Isobel Wright and Yarmouth’s Adea Cobaj and Sofia Mavor will compete on the girls’ side.

In team action, Falmouth’s reigning boys’ state champion was 6-0 and first in the Class A South Heals at press time. Yarmouth, the four-time defending Class B champion, was 4-0 and second in Class B South, while Greely had a record of 4-3 and was fourth and Freeport was 0-4 and eighth. In Class C South, NYA 2-3 and third.

On the girls’ side, reigning state champion Greely was 4-3 and fourth in Class B South, while Yarmouth was a perfect 4-0 and second and Freeport was 0-3 and 11th. In Class A South, defending regional champion Falmouth was 6-0 and fourth. In Class C South, NYA was 3-2 and fifth.

Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

