The spring sports campaign continues to race along and for many teams, more than the half of the regular season schedule will soon be in the rearview mirror.

Scarborough teams have done very well so far on the diamond, field, track and court and you can expect that to continue.

Here’s a look back at the week that was and what’s on tap:

Baseball

Scarborough’s baseball team won its first seven games, capped by victories last week over visiting South Portland (5-4) and host Cheverus (10-0, in six-innings). Against the Red Riots, Zak Sanders tied the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single, then Patrick McCue won it with an RBI double. Ryan Shugars threw a one-hit shutout to beat the Stags, striking out six batters. Tyler Archambault had two hits and scored twice, while Mason Porter drove in three runs. Tuesday, the Red Storm hoped to hit the midway point with a perfect mark, but despite rallying from a 7-0 deficit after a half-inning, Scarborough lost to visiting Deering, 8-7.

The Red Storm got three runs back in the bottom of the first, as McCue drove in a run with a ground out, Matt Fallona hit a sacrifice fly, then Kayson Cyr hit an RBI single.

With Mason Porter holding the Rams in check, Scarborough pulled within 7-6 in the fourth, on an RBI ground out from Archambault and a two-run Fallona single. Fallona then hit an RBI single in the sixth to tie the score, but the Red Storm couldn’t capitalize on a second-and-third, one-out situation, as consecutive batters struck out.

Deering then pushed a run across in the top of the seventh and Scarborough went in order in the bottom half to end the game. Fallona had three hits and drove in four runs, but it wasn’t enough.

“I don’t think we overlooked them, I think it’s just that we didn’t execute in all aspects of the game,” Red Storm coach Wes Ridlon lamented. “What I’m most disappointed in is the mental execution. It’s baseball, anything can happen on any day. Deering came to play today and we didn’t and that’s something we pride ourselves on. Casey’s done a really nice job with that program. They play hard, they play the right way, they get it. It’s not the same Deering group of the past few years, so it’s great to see. Kudos to them. They made plays and got hits. We didn’t. We need to have better at-bats. The guys know that.”

Scarborough, which is ranked first in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time, hoped to get back on track Thursday at Bonny Eagle. After welcoming Westbrook Saturday, the Red Storm host Biddeford Tuesday of next week, then have a showdown at preseason favorite Falmouth next Thursday.

“We’ll be better for this,” Ridlon said. “We’re excited for the rest of the season. We’ll hit delete and move on. Hopefully, we learn from this adversity.”

Softball

The Red Storm softball team was 6-3 and sixth in Class A South following a 15-0 (four-inning) home win over Falmouth, a 2-1 loss at Gorham and a 10-6 home victory over Massabesic. Against the Navigators, Taylor Swalla pitched a one-hit shutout and Meghan Robinson had two hits and three runs batted in, while Gabby Pelletier drove in a pair. In the loss, Pelletier had a strong outing, allowing five hits and just two runs, but Scarborough only managed two hits, one being an RBI double from Alana Sawyer. In the win over the Mustangs, Sawyer hit a home run, while Samantha Cote, Vera DiSotto and Sophia Nelson all contributed a pair of hits.

The Red Storm were at Portland Wednesday, host reigning Class A champion Windham Friday, visit Westbrook Monday and go to South Portland Wednesday of next week.

Boys’ lacrosse

Scarborough’s boys’ lacrosse team has won four of five games since an 0-3 start to even its record. Last Friday, the Red Storm won at Oak Hill (10-8). Monday, Scarborough enjoyed a 10-2 victory at Portland. In the first win, Liam Sellinger led the way with four goals and Olin Pedersen added three goals and four assists. Against the Bulldogs, Pedersen had four goals and two assists, while Jackson Peters and Peter Wandell added two goals apiece.

The Red Storm (ranked ninth in Class A at press time) hosted Class B power Yarmouth Thursday night (see our website for game story).

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Scarborough was 3-15 and 13th in Class A following a 13-6 loss at Gorham and a 19-11 home win over Thornton Academy. Against the Rams, Hope Melevesky scored twice. In the victory, Maddie Howes led the way with six goals, while Fiona Betters and Avery Larsen added four apiece. Fiona McDougal amde 10 saves.

The Red Storm host Cheverus Friday and welcome Massabesic Tuesday of next week.



Outdoor track

Scarborough’s outdoor track team joined Cheverus and Westbrook for a meet at Noble last Thursday. The Red Storm boys and girls each finished first.

Scarborough hosted a meet Wednesday.

Tennis

The state singles tennis tournament will be held May 17, 18 and 20 in Lewiston. Scarborough’s Ethan Stockwell qualified for the boys’ field. Scarborough’s Sanibel Shinners will compete on the girls’ side.

In team action, the Red Storm girls improved to 6-0 and fourth in Class A South after blanking South Portland (4-0) and Marshwood (5-0).

Scarborough’s boys were 6-2 and fourth in Class A South after a 4-1 loss to reigning state champion Falmouth and victories over South Portland (4-1) and Marshwood (3-2).

