FOOTBALL

Joe Burrow threw some crisp passes in a team workout Tuesday and said rehabbing his surgically repaired right wrist is still a work in progress.

The Bengals’ quarterback was cleared to throw about a month ago, but hasn’t been cleared for contact yet. He hopes to be fully ready to go by training camp.

“I felt good the last couple of days,” the 27-year-old Burrow said. “I don’t ever know how it’s going to feel until I wake up the next morning, but I was encouraged by the last couple of days for sure.”

Burrow was lost for the season when he suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in the 10th game, a loss to Baltimore on Nov. 16 that dropped the Bengals’ record to 5-5. He had surgery on his wrist Nov. 27.

Backup Jake Browning led Cincinnati to a 4-3 record the rest of the way and the team missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. The Bengals finished 9-8, last in the AFC North.

• The Tennessee Titans have bolstered their wide receiving group by reuniting first-year coach Brian Callahan with someone he knows very well in Tyler Boyd, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Tennessee agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced.

Boyd, 29, spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with Cincinnati, including the past five with Callahan as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator. Boyd visited Tennessee last week only to leave without agreeing to a deal.

CFL: The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against both the player and club.

Kelly is also suspended for Toronto’s two preseason games for violating its gender-based violence policy, the league announced.

Kelly will be required to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert.

Kelly, 30, was the CFL’s outstanding player last season after leading Toronto to a league-best and franchise-record 16-2 record.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA game in Los Angeles is being moved to a bigger stage.

The Los Angeles Sparks said their home game against Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 24 is being moved from Walter Pyramid on the Long Beach State campus to Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Two other Sparks home games — May 26 against Dallas and June 5 against Minnesota — are also moving to Crypto.com Arena.

That’s where the Sparks usually play all their games and it seats 19,067 for basketball games. Walter Pyramid seats 5,000. The games were originally moved to Long Beach because of construction at Crypto.com Arena.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Colorado Coach Tad Boyle is adding basketball great Danny Manning to his coaching staff in a reunion of former Kansas teammates.

Boyle and Manning spent a season together with the Jayhawks in 1984-85. Manning would later go on to lead Kansas to the 1988 NCAA championship, an improbable run that earned the team the nickname “Danny and the Miracles.”

The addition of Manning comes as the Buffaloes prepare to rejoin the Big 12 Conference. Manning and Boyle will now routinely face their alma mater.

Manning, who turns 58 on May 17, begins his time in Boulder on June 1. He will work with a team that’s coming off a 26-win season and an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Buffaloes saw several players enter the NBA draft, including freshman Cody Williams, who could be a lottery pick.

Manning spent the past two seasons as associate head coach at Louisville. He’s also served as the head coach at Tulsa and Wake Forest. In addition, he was the interim head coach at Maryland in 2021-22.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Roger Penske has suspended the president of Team Penske along with three others for the next two races for their roles in the cheating scandal that has rocked IndyCar ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

Penske said in an interview with The Associated Press that a review done by his general counsel found no “malicious intent by anyone” and chalked up the incident as a breakdown in internal processes and miscommunication.

He also said he remains committed to reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who was stripped of his March 10 victory for the scandal, and is actively trying to sign the two-time IndyCar champion to a contract extension.

The scandal dates to the IndyCar opener in March won by Newgarden. Six weeks later, the series discovered that the three Penske cars were able to use a software system to get a horsepower boost on starts and restarts, which is against the rules.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Paula Badosa showed signs of her former top-five form during a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the first round at Rome.

Badosa was ranked as high as No. 2 before she missed the second half of last year due to a back injury that has also slowed her this season. She’s now No. 126.

Also on the red clay at the Foro Italico, Ana Bogdan beat 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-1; Yulia Putintseva defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-4; and Shelby Rogers routed Lisa Pigato 6-1, 6-0.

The men’s tournament starts on Wednesday.

