Customers of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX are set to receive all of the funds lost during the firm’s 2022 collapse, along with interest payments of up to 9%, according to an announcement from the firm’s lawyers.

Under a plan proposed Tuesday, creditors who held claims in the amount of $50,000 or less would get about 118% of their investment back within 60 days of the plan’s effective date. The company said it recovered property valued between $14.5 billion and $16.3 billion, drawn from assets held by the U.S. Department of Justice, authorities in Australia and the Bahamas, and dozens of private parties.

“FTX has achieved this recovery level by monetizing an extraordinarily diverse collection of assets, most of which were proprietary investments held by the Alameda or FTX Ventures businesses, or litigation claims,” read the announcement, which was jointly signed by the law firms Sullivan & Cromwell, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Landis Rath & Cobb, who all represent FTX debtors.

The recovery plan,which still has to be finalized by a Delaware bankruptcy court, could bring some closure to customers who lost money with FTX.

FTX was used as an exchange to buy and sell digital currencies, including bitcoin. It amassed billions before collapsing in late 2022 amid a run on deposits. When it filed for bankruptcy in November of that year, it had only 0.1% of the bitcoin and 1.2% of the ethereum that customers believed it had, according to the announcement.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the company’s founder and chief executive, stepped down and was convicted of sweeping fraud for using customer assets to pay for venture investments, political donations and pricey real estate. Billions were taken out of FTX and put into a hedge fund called Alameda Research, effectively under Bankman-Fried’s control, which used the money to make risky cross-border bets on cryptocurrency, among other investments.

At Bankman-Fried’s March court date, when he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, U.S. prosecutors spoke of the “extraordinary harm” for customers who gave their life savings to the company and watched the value vanish overnight. But Bankman-Fried said that FTX still had the resources to make customers whole. “There’s plenty of assets to do that,” he said, according to a Washington Post report from the courtroom. “There’s billions more. It’s been true the whole time.”

The bankruptcy attorneys said Tuesday that 100% of the company’s bankruptcy claimants will see their investments returned. The 9% interest rate – which covers roughly 17 months that FTX remained in bankruptcy proceedings – applies to about 98% of the creditors.

The value of those holdings is based on cryptocurrency values as of November 2022, when the company filed for bankruptcy. That means creditors won’t reap the benefits of the more recent cryptocurrency rally, which has roughly tripled the price of bitcoin from where it stood at the start of legal proceedings.

