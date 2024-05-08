Gov. Kristi Noem’s shooting of her pet dog and a farm goat, on the same day, are now well known to readers of this paper. Apparently today she also suggested on national TV that President Biden should have his dog put down because of repeated biting of Secret Service agents in the White House.

If Noem is trying to prove to her potential running mate, Donald Trump, that she is tough enough for the job of VP in his administration, the American public can clearly see through her scheme. However, if she is pandering to a broader public eager to salute cruel methods of animal torture as “necessary,” then we are facing a serious problem.

The debasing of any life, animal or human, is the first step toward dehumanizing and delegitimizing classes of citizens who may be perceived as a danger or threat. Some of the early child protection laws in this country were based on animal welfare laws that worked to prevent the cruel treatment of farm animals. Republicans have already shown us callous disregard for children in need of health, welfare and educational services.

Which class of citizens will be next? Will we allow Trump and Noem to lead state-sponsored violence similar to what we saw on Jan. 6 and what Noem brags about on her farm? Please think carefully about this as we get closer to the presidential election.

Irving Williams

Peaks Island

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: