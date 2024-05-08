SIDNEY — Multiple law enforcement were on the scene of an active domestic situation Wednesday on Sunset Ridge Road, according to officials.

Police responded because some threats were made in the domestic incident, according to Sidney Fire Department Chief Richard Jandreau, but he and other officials didn’t immediately have further details.

Maine State Police responded to the scene and called Sidney Fire Department to help at around 9:20 a.m. A Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.

As of 2 p.m., around 20 to 25 law enforcement vehicles were at the scene. Sunset Ridge Road is off of Lyons Road, which was closed for a couple of hours on Wednesday.

Sidney town officials asked drivers to avoid the area if they could.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: