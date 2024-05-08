PHILADELPHIA — Chris Bassitt tossed three-hit ball and struck out six over 6 2/3 innings and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-3 victory on Wednesday that ended the Philadelphia Phillies’ home winning streak at 11 games.

Jordan Romano gave up an RBI single to Bryson Stott in the ninth but retired Whit Merrifield on a foul pop with two runners on base for his fifth save.

The Phillies snapped an overall seven-game winning streak and fell shy of the franchise-record 12 straight victories at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004. The Phillies won 16 straight home games in 1977 and 1991 at Veterans Stadium.

The Blue Jays used five hits to score three runs in the sixth inning that sent the Phillies to their lone loss on a six-game homestand. The Phillies had outscored opponents at home 77-26 over the home winning streak that started on April 15.

ANGELS 5, PIRATES 4: Jo Adell hit his fifth homer of the season and added an RBI single and visiting Los Angeles slipped by Pittsburgh.

Brandon Drury added two hits, including an RBI double during a three-run outburst in the sixth by Los Angeles, which won its first series in more than a month by taking 2 of 3 from the Pirates.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 5, TIGERS 4: Brayan Rocchio singled home automatic runner Ramón Laureano with one out in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a win over visiting Detroit.

It was Detroit’s major league-high 15th one-run game of the season. The Tigers are 7-8.

NOTES

RANGERS: The Texas Rangers reacquired one of their World Series players, landing switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade from the Chicago White Sox.

Grossman is expected to return to a familiar role with the Rangers, getting at-bats as a designated hitter or outfielder against left-handed pitchers.

Also, the Rangers placed right-handed starter Dane Dunning on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a strained rotator cuff in his pitching shoulder. He’s expected to return after the minimum time on the IL.

After going to the White Sox on a minor league deal in free agency during the offseason, Grossman was called up a week into this season when outfielder and designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list. Grossman hit .211 with no homers and four RBI in 19 games for Chicago but batted .375 (6 for 16) with two doubles and four walks against left-handed pitchers.

Texas sent minor league right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa to the White Sox. Left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram was designated for assignment by the Rangers to make room on their 40-man roster.

JURISPRUDENCE: The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case where prosecutors allege he stole $16 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts.

The scandal surrounding Ippei Mizuhara shocked baseball fans from the U.S. to Japan when the news broke in March. He was initially charged with one count of bank fraud, which carries a potential 30-year prison sentence.

Mizuhara exploited his personal and professional relationship with Ohtani to plunder millions from the two-way player’s account for years, at times impersonating Ohtani to bankers, prosecutors said. Mizuhara’s winning bets totaled over $142 million, which he deposited in his own bank account and not Ohtani’s. But his losing bets were around $183 million, a net loss of nearly $41 million. He did not wager on baseball.

There was no evidence that Ohtani was involved in or aware of Mizuhara’s gambling, and the player is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

