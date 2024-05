Books/Authors

May 16

Monica Wood author talk: “How to Read a Book,” 6:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. Register by calling 657-4110. graypubliclibrary.com

May 18

Paul Doiron author talk: “Pitch Dark,” 5 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. Register by calling 655-4283. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Film

May 9

“Love Again” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“Cycle of Memory” (2022): 3 p.m., Windham High School, 406 Gray Road. windham.lib.me.us

May 11

“Madame Web” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

May 16

“The Sister Act” (1992): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

May 18

“Dune Part 2” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

May 9

Anni Clark: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Cajun to Bluegrass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

May 10

Kris Hype: 5 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

Preston and Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Continental Shakedown: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 11

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Jennifer Porter album release party: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 12

Off the Charts: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Don Campbell: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

May 15

Brad Hooper: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

May 16

Michael Corleto: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Evan Haines: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

May 17

Miguel Perez: 5 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

Joan Kennedy Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

King Day and his New Imperials: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Bazinga!: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 18

Denny Breau; Bobby Stanton: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Low Lily: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 19

Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Megs: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

Theater

May 10 & May 11

“The Wizard of Oz”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road, Standish. $10, $5 children and seniors. facebook.com/behsdrama

May 11-19

“Willy Wonka Jr.”: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Gray-New Gloucester High School, 10 Libby Hill Road, Gray. $13.50. our.show/ccctwonka

