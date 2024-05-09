Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn, middle, presented the MADD 2023 Law Enforcement Recognition Certificate of Appreciation April 25 to Sgt. Ted Hatch, right, and Sgt. Michael Coffin. The recognition was for their work to keep Gorham roadways safe from impaired drivers. Their continued support has made a significant impact in saving lives in Maine, the department said in a press release. Contributed / Gorham Police Department

Porter to spend time
with family, travel

Brian Porter, retiring as assistant superintendent of schools in Gorham, said in an email to the American Journal that he plans “to step back for a bit” and enjoy time with family and friends, along with traveling, outdoor time and photography.

“I have absolutely enjoyed my tenure with the Gorham School District over the past 25 years and it’s been an honor to serve the district in this role over the past three years,” Porter said.

Porter will retire June 30 and will be succeeded by Quinton Donahue, who moves up from middle school principal.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 15, 1974, that Cornelia Files was reelected president of the Gorham Garden Club.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on May 2 that the U.S. public debt was $34,563,348,818,204.50.

A freshman group of Gorham High School English students and two faculty members toured the Portland Press Herald building May 1. English teacher Amy Wyatt is on the far right standing in front of Grace Olsen, extended learning opportunity instructor. Wyatt said students wanted to learn about job opportunities, “what people do in the real world.” Robert Lowell / American Journal

