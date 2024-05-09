Porter to spend time

with family, travel

Brian Porter, retiring as assistant superintendent of schools in Gorham, said in an email to the American Journal that he plans “to step back for a bit” and enjoy time with family and friends, along with traveling, outdoor time and photography.

“I have absolutely enjoyed my tenure with the Gorham School District over the past 25 years and it’s been an honor to serve the district in this role over the past three years,” Porter said.

Porter will retire June 30 and will be succeeded by Quinton Donahue, who moves up from middle school principal.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 15, 1974, that Cornelia Files was reelected president of the Gorham Garden Club.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on May 2 that the U.S. public debt was $34,563,348,818,204.50.

