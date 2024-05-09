WATERVILLE — Homelessness in Maine surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not stopped since. While some of the state’s shelters have expanded to meet growing demand, heavy workloads and subsequent financial strain have forced others to close. Those still operating say they may soon follow suit.

Particularly at risk are two of the state’s five low-barrier shelters — those that admit individuals regardless of their sobriety, mental health status or criminal history with the goal of providing immediate refuge and necessities to those experiencing homelessness.

Low-barrier shelters make up the very bottom of the safety net, providing not only a place to stay but a whole array of services as well. However, without additional funding, shelters in Waterville and Bangor may be forced to close this year — leaving Maine without any low-barrier shelters outside of Portland.

The Legislature and the Mills administration have in recent years made historic investments in services and programs for the unhoused, and in housing in general. But it has not been enough to abate the crisis of affordable housing that’s left a record number of Mainers without stable shelter.

Lawmakers are to return Friday to the Maine State House in Augusta for what might be the final opportunity to save a number of the state’s homeless shelters, including those in Waterville and Bangor.

If those shelters close, advocates say, those who would otherwise sleep in a shelter will likely have nowhere else to go but back to the streets. They will also lose access to the array of services each organization provides, leaving many without rent assistance, warm meals, drug rehabilitation programs and more.

Advertisement

“A PROBLEM BIGGER THAN WE CAN SOLVE”

Homelessness, advocates say, is the result of a combination of personal circumstances and broader societal crises that have worsened since the pandemic.

“I think a combination of the opioid epidemic and the COVID crisis has changed the work we do and the need for the services,” said Mark Swann, executive director of Preble Street, an organization that runs two low-barrier shelters in Portland and provides myriad other services to the unhoused. “I think the combination of those two things, and then housing costs and gentrification, it’s been a perfect storm, sadly, in creating more of a need than we’ve ever had before.”

The median price of a home in Maine is higher than ever, rising more than 200% in the last decade to about $360,000 in 2023. Meanwhile, Maine’s median income has grown much slower, only reaching $70,000 last year.

The state is also facing a severe housing shortage, with a study last year finding Maine needs to build 84,000 homes in the next six years in order to accommodate a growing population.

Those factors have combined to create a housing market that is pricing out vulnerable, low-income residents, said Katie Spencer White, CEO of Waterville’s Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter & Services, one of the shelters struggling to stay open.

Advertisement

“Maine is at an inflection point where we have more and more people who are not able to afford rent anywhere in the state,” she said. “I totally understand when you can’t find an affordable apartment in Camden or Portland, but when we get to where you can’t find an affordable apartment in Augusta, or Waterville, or Skowhegan, that’s a problem.”

As a result, Maine’s shelters have become the net catching people struggling with all sorts of problems, according to Spencer White.

The Waterville organization provides service for more than 300 people a year and operates about 60 beds each night. Each of the people it serves, Spencer White says, is there for a different reason and requires unique attention.

“It’s a lot of seniors on fixed incomes and a lot of folks with disabilities,” she said. “It’s people with substance abuse disorder, mental illness and criminal histories. It’s a lot of different people who all have their own reasons for coming into our shelters.”

Shelters are doing what they can to serve the unhoused people who come through their doors. But it’s the lack of affordable housing that is forcing so many people to seek out their help, and pushing their budgets into the red.

“That’s a problem that’s bigger than we can solve,” Spencer White said.

Advertisement

“It’s not just about shelter funding,” she said. “We’ve got more clients than we can ever possibly serve. We need to address the reasons why.”

“WE SIMPLY CANNOT DO IT ANYMORE”

The biggest hurdle all homeless shelters face is that they do not make money.

Unlike hospitals, ambulances and other frontline service providers, shelters do not charge their clients for services and they do not receive reimbursement from insurance companies. Many rely on private fundraising and philanthropy to stay afloat.

That hurdle is an even higher one for low-barrier shelters, which are much more expensive to run because of the significant challenges faced by their clients, Swann said.

“I think all shelters — domestic violence shelters, family shelters — all shelters in Maine struggle for sure,” he said. “I think the difference with low-barrier shelters is that the costs are higher to run a low-barrier shelter than to run a general shelter, and that’s because we’re the population we serve has higher needs.”

Advertisement

Shelter employees must be trained in first aid, including CPR and AED administration. They’re also trained to build rapport with residents, de-escalate conflicts and administer Narcan to reverse overdoses, often doing so several times each week.

And much like other businesses across the state, Maine’s shelters have been battered by the rising costs of labor, gas, rent and more, Spencer White said.

“What a lot of folks don’t realize is that we’re a business, and so we have the same costs to operate that any business does,” she said. “Costs have gone up post-pandemic, and there’s no one to pass that cost on to. Revenues have stayed flat but the costs have gone up significantly, like every other business. You can’t pay people $11 an hour; they need a livable wage.”

As a result of these issues, Maine’s five low-barrier shelters operate at a significant deficit each year.

The Mid-Maine Shelter has an annual budget of around $2 million, Spencer White said. The shelter receives less than $300,000 annually in federal funding and relies of philanthropy, grants and fundraising to make up the difference: 77% of its budget, she said, is raised through private, often small-dollar donations.

While Kennebec County and the city of Waterville each gave the shelter $200,000 in one-time funding in February, Spencer White says that the money will only sustain the shelter for a few months and will close before year’s end without immediate assistance.

Advertisement

At Hope House, a low-barrier shelter in Bangor, the situation is even more dire. The 56-bed shelter is the state’s second largest and operates a deficit of about $80,000 each year. It will close in October without sustained funding from the state, according to Lori Dwyer, president and CEO of Penobscot Community Health Care, which owns the shelter.

In written testimony before the Legislature, Dwyer said that years of stagnant funding and increasing demand have prompted Hope House and many other shelters to consider closing their doors. Each year, she said, Maine’s shelters operate at a cumulative deficit of nearly $4 million.

“The cumulative impact of years of flat funding has led to this point,” Dwyer said. “Though Hope House is a high-functioning, professional shelter with a long history of innovation and commitment to the community, without a designated, ongoing revenue stream, we simply cannot do it anymore.”

LEGISLATURE’S LAST CHANCE?

The Legislature this year considered a number of bills related to homeless shelter funding. Ultimately, the Democrat-led appropriations committee allocated $2.5 million annually for shelters in the supplemental budget, which also includes funding for affordable housing development and rent relief meant to make homelessness less likely.

The money provides a small lifeline, but shelter providers around the state say it simply isn’t enough.

Advertisement

Dwyer, with Bangor’s Hope House, said in testimony before the Legislature that the funding will not keep the shelter’s doors open and will only cover 60% of the annual $4 million deficit racked up by low-barrier shelters statewide each year.

Lawmakers return to the State House Friday to consider vetoes from Gov. Janet Mills. They could also decide to fund additional bills, including L.D. 2136, which would provide significant ongoing funding to low-barrier shelters, though that appears to be a long shot.

Greg Payne, Maine’s senior housing policy advisor, says the state has heard their concerns and is working to increase funding for both low-barrier and all homeless shelters.

In addition to the $2.5 million for low-barrier shelters, Payne said the state plans to provide millions more in additional funding from the money Maine will receive as part of the nationwide opioid settlement. Maine will receive roughly $235 million over the next 20-odd years as part of the settlement.

Some of that money should go to shelters because of how involved they are with the state’s opioid epidemic, Payne said. He’s optimistic that those funds could close the funding gap for low-barrier shelters in conjunction with the $2.5 million low-barrier shelters now receive annually.

The state also hopes to reduce the burden on all shelters by developing new housing units as quickly as possible, he said, through revamped zoning laws, new developments and additional funding for communities.

Advertisement

“While we’re kind of focusing on increasing housing supply, the most painful consequence of not having enough homes in the meantime is that homelessness is a virtual inevitability,” he said. “And if we’re not making sure people are inside and getting support, things are a whole lot worse than they otherwise would be.”

In the meantime, shelter operators wait to see if help will arrive in time.

Spencer White says the funding approved so far is a good first step, but it’s far from what’s needed to really help her shelter and many others — it will sustain them for only a few months at best.

If nothing more comes through soon, she said, several shelters will be forced to close in the next few months.

“Without funding for Maine’s shelters,” she said in a Morning Sentinel op-ed this week, “far too many Mainers will literally be left out in the cold.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: