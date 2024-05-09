DENVER — Ezequiel Tovar had a triple and double and Brenton Doyle hit a three-run homer in a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning as the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game skid with a 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Colorado, which entered the game with the worst record in the majors, won for just the ninth time and avoided being swept for the fourth time this season.

Charlie Blackmon drove in two runs and finished a homer shy of hitting for the cycle for Colorado. The 37-year-old Blackmon has 762 career RBI, fourth on Colorado’s franchise list.

Michael Conforto gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the top of the fourth before Colorado jumped on starter Keaton Winn (3-5). Tovar tripled to lead off the inning and the Rockies reeled off six straight hits, capped by Doyle’s 430-foot homer to center, his fourth of the season.

Winn got two outs, and then Blackmon tripled and Tovar doubled off of reliever Randy Rodriguez. The Rockies sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth and tagged Winn for seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Tovar is the second player in franchise history to have a triple and double in the same inning. Garrett Hampson did it against Arizona on Aug. 11, 2020.

Cal Quantrill (2-3) worked six innings for his second consecutive strong outing. The 29-year-old right-hander pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings at Pittsburgh on Friday and has allowed one run in his last two starts.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, REDS 4: Slade Cecconi pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, Corbin Carroll drove in the winning run with an eighth-inning single and visiting Arizona capped a series sweep and extended the Reds’ losing skid to eight games.

Joc Pederson homered in the first inning for Arizona, which won its fourth straight. Five players drove in runs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 11, MARINERS 1: Manny Margot highlighted a five-run first inning for host Minnesota with a three-run double off Seattle ace Logan Gilbert, and the Twins coasted to win their fifth consecutive series.

Pablo López (4-2) pitched into the seventh with a season-high 10 strikeouts to win his third straight start. Ryan Jeffers and Max Kepler each homered and drove in two runs, Jose Miranda scored three runs on two hits and Margot matched his career high with five RBI for the Twins, who won for the 15th time in their last 17 games.

NOTES

TRADES: The Atlanta Braves acquired utility infielder Zack Short from the Boston Red Sox after dealing infielder Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels, each for cash.

Guillorme started in five games at second base and one game at shortstop for the Braves and also pitched one inning in relief this season before he was sent to the Angels. Guillorme, 29, hit .150 in 20 at-bats.

Guillorme played for the New York Mets from 2018-23. He has a .258 career batting average.

Short, 28, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Wednesday before being acquired by the Braves for cash. Short had no hits in seven at-bats for Boston after being acquired from the Mets, also for cash, on May 1. He was designated for assignment by the Mets on April 26.

Short has played at second base, third base and shortstop this season. Short has a .177 average with 13 homers, 55 RBI and eight stolen bases in 189 games with Detroit (2021-23) and the Mets.

TV: Lionsgate Television is developing a scripted series based on the real-life gambling scandal involving Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter.

The show will follow Ohtani’s story — his meteoric rise in the MLB, his 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers and then the devastating news that his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, had allegedly stolen $17 million from him to pay off gambling debts.

The series will be produced by Tony Award winner Scott Delman, known for “The Book of Mormon” and “Raisin in the Sun,” and sports journalist Albert Chen, Santa Monica-based Lionsgate said.

