The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning, taking advantage of three walks and an error, to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 5-3 in an Eastern League game at Hadlock Field Thursday night.

The Sea Dogs, who have lost the first three games of this series against Binghamton, took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Nick Yorke.

UP NEXT WHO: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Blade Tidwell (2-3) at Portland Sea Dogs (TBD) WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday

Binghamton’s sixth inning started with a walk to Matt Rudick, who went to third on Rowdey Jordan’s double. Alex Ramirez then walked to load the bases.

After a strikeout and a forceout at home, Binghamton tied the game on a bases-loaded walk to Brandon McIlwain. Then two runs scored on a throwing error by Sea Dogs shortstop Tyler McDonough.

The Rumble Ponies added two in the ninth with two outs. Rudick had an RBI single and Ramirez and RBI walk.

Portland also scored twice in the ninth on an RBI double by Marcelo Mayer and an RBI groundout by Kyle Teel. Mayer was 3 for 4 and Teel and Yorke had two hits apiece.

Portland starter Angel Bastardo pitched five innings, allowing three hits and three runs, one earned. He walked three and struck out 10.

