WHS student places in app challenge

Alex Pooler of Windham High School placed third in the annual Maine App Challenge by Tyler Technologies, an opportunity for students to explore software design and development by building a mobile app.

Pooler developed Good Morning Class, an interactive check-in app for elementary school teachers and students. He received a $1,000 scholarship for his work.

In first place was Violet Blum Levine of Deering High School and in second, the team Miles Dailey and Isaac Wright of Mt. Ararat High School. Casco Bay High school was given $500 for having the most teams or individuals submitting eligible entries.

The annual competition has awarded $100,000 in scholarships since it began.

Child care fundraiser

Windham/Raymond School Age Child Care, a local nonprofit before- and after-school program, will host a fundraising shredding event Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowe’s parking lot at 64 Manchester Drive in Windham.

There is no limit on the amount of materials you can bring to shred. The service is free, but donations to support the program are encouraged.

Memorial Day activities

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 will host the town of Windham’s Memorial Day events May 27, starting with the Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. The parade route runs from Town Hall to Windham High School via Route 202.

Following the parade, there will be a ceremony and remembrance event at 10 a.m. at the high school with a tolling of the bell in memory of veterans who lost their lives last year. Then at noon, the Field-Allen Post will have an open house with a public picnic luncheon at the Windham Veterans Center.

Bird walk on the farm

The parks and recreation department invites residents on a bird walk at Gilsland Farm in Falmouth from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 16.

The excursion will be led by Maine Audubon Society staff naturalist Doug Hitchcox and others. It will be a slow walk around the property to listen to and observe birds in their natural habitat. The walk will cover 1 to 2 miles. Waterproof shoes are recommended. Transportation is available.

The cost is $15. For more information, contact parks and rec at 892-1905 or go to windhamrecreation.com.

Students speak at summit

Windham High School’s Jobs for Maine Graduates students presented at the New England Youth Identity Summit at Waynflete in Portland last month.

Students participating were Wren Webster, Willow Washburn, Jaiden O’Reilly, Charlotte Nappi and MaryAm Al Ani. Claire Chartier and Talia Campobasso also attended.

Their topic was “The New School.” After the presentation, they facilitated solution-oriented conversations with other students from across New England regarding the changing paradigm of public education.

