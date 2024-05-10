WESTPORT ISLAND – Gerald “Jerry” A. Bodmer passed away on May 4, 2024. Jerry was born March 1, 1942, to Edward S. Bodmer and Bertha A. (Garneau) Bodmer.

He was a graduate of King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham, Mass. He joined the Navy shortly after high school and served from 1960 until his honorable discharge from the service in 1966.

During his military years he met the love of his life, Carole Wambolt, and was married. Two years after his military discharge they made their home on Westport Island. They were married for 51 years before Carole passed. Jerry went to work at Bath Iron Works in 1968 and ended his career there after 27 years, retiring as an Electric Shop Assistant Foreman. He retired from BIW in 1995 but continued to support BIW as an Electrical Project Engineer with Gibbs & Cox for 06 years and as a consultant with Superior Technical Resources for the BIW Electrical Engineering Division for 3 years. Jerry retired from his shipbuilding career in 2010. He then became a Selectman for the Town of Westport Island and worked several years in that capacity as well as continued to enjoy using his kayak and the time he spent with his family and close friends.

Jerry served as Westport Island 2nd Selectman for 12 years, Licensed Plumbing Inspector, Town of Westport, + 55 years, Licensed Plumbing Inspector, Town of Wiscasset, 3 years, served on Westport Island Recreation, Shellfish, Groundwater Protection and the RSU 12 Withdrawal Committees, Wiscasset Cub Scout Master 10 years, Wiscasset Little League baseball and recreation basketball coach for many years. He will be missed by all those that loved him.

﻿He was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Carole in 2016.

He is survived by his son Gerald and his wife Debra from Oakton, Va. and their sons Jacob, Sawyer, Wyatt and Mackoy; his son Mark and his wife Sarah from Wales, ME. and his daughter Kathleen; son Maxwell and Sarah’s children Alivia and Connor Savage; his son Daniel and his wife Rose from Westport Island and their daughter Isabelle and Rose’s son, Connor; his brother Edward and his wife Mayette and his daughter JeriEllen from Tennessee

