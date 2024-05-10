CLINTON — A tractor-trailer truck carrying 15 million bees rolled over Thursday evening on Interstate 95, leaving the driver of the truck injured but the bees largely unharmed, officials said.

The truck was heading north to Washington County when it crashed around 7 p.m. near mile marker 141, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The bees were on their way to be delivered to pollinate blueberry fields in the Down East county, Moss said.

No other vehicles were involved, according to the Clinton Fire Department. Maine State Police did not immediately say what may have caused the crash, which led to the closure of the right lane of I-95 north in Clinton overnight.

The driver of truck, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital with complaints of pain, Moss said.

The 15 million bees, however, were largely spared in the crash.

“The bees were mostly contained, and the goal was to save them,” Moss wrote in a news release issued Friday morning.

Brandon Hale, a firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Clinton Fire Department, said three firefighters from his department were stung by the bees, but nobody was allergic.

When a wrecker truck worked to clear the truck off the side of the road, firefighters set up a hose line to spray the bees with water if they became agitated, Hale said. Firefighters otherwise don’t otherwise carry any bee deterrents.

Ultimately, the precaution was not necessary, as the bees stayed calm.

“They were pretty docile toward the end of the night,” Hale said.

The Burnham Fire Department, the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and Dostie’s Towing also responded to the scene, Moss said.

A call to Maine’s state apiarist, Maine’s top beekeeper and bee inspector, was not immediately returned Friday morning.

This story will be updated.

