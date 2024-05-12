York County Audubon will present Serendipitous Travels – Birding without Blinders, a program featuring Sue Keefer and Steve Norris. The presentation will be held at Wells Reserve at Laudholm Farm, and also via Zoom, on Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

During the winter season, when not experiencing new places, they volunteer at the World Birding Center/Estero Llano Grande State Park in Texas – guiding, assisting with programs and habitat improvement. Summers find them in Mid-Coast Maine, exploring, spending time with grandkids and bird-guiding for the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge.

According to a press release, many know them from their many summers working for the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge at Timber Point, or for the program they presented for York County Audubon in 2018 on their travels to the Galapagos Islands. They are avid seekers of all things natural and mostly avoid urban areas. They like to search out opportunities for learning wherever they are.

They will present a new program based on a few of their travels and adventures on planet Earth. It will include antidotes, anecdotes and art.

The program will be presented in-person in the Mather Auditorium of the Wells Reserve at Laudholm, and will also be offered via Zoom.

For more information, visit www.yorkcountyaudubon.org.

