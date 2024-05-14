Outside of Gardens Aglow, there is no busier weekend at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens than its free weekend, Maine Days. The gardens on May 14 released 10,000 tickets to Mainers at no cost to visit on May 31, June 1 or June 2. Advance registration is required for this very popular event.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Mainers to the gardens for this special weekend,” Gretchen Ostherr, president and CEO, said in a prepared release. “Our gardens are already bursting with colorful blooms, and we can’t wait for our Maine neighbors to enjoy them. Let’s hope for great weather!”

Tickets are online at mainegardens.org, are first come, first served and limited to eight per household. There will be a small number of tickets for sale each day for non-Mainers who visit the peninsula. Mainers looking for free tickets should select “Maine Day” tickets. A valid Maine ID will be required for entry. There will be no refunds or exchanges for free Maine Days tickets. The gardens will be open rain or shine.

At over 325 acres, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is New England’s largest botanical garden. It’s home to thousands of different types of plants and visited by hundreds of thousands of guests each year. The mission of the gardens is to inspire meaningful connections among people, plants and nature through horticulture, education and research.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: