We are longtime residents of Falmouth who have been active in the Falmouth school system and whose four children attended the Falmouth schools K-12. Through this exposure, we have come to realize that the high quality of the Falmouth school system depends on consistent community engagement. We have known Bridget Libby Cronan for many years and are pleased to endorse her for School Board.

Cronan’s experience as both a student and now parent of students in the Falmouth system, coupled with her service as a teacher in another school, equips her well for this important community office. Cronan listens carefully, takes in multiple viewpoints, responds constructively to new information and knows how to build an effective consensus. She works hard and brings commitment to her tasks. Please join us in supporting Bridget Libby Cronan for Falmouth School Board.

Jean and John Gulliver

Falmouth

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: