Why would former President Donald Trump’s advisers be concerned about how supporters might view a potential running mate who killed two animals when the Trump administration’s botched response led to thousands of deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Do they not remember the former president told a crowd, on Jan. 6, 2021, to “stop the steal” and “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” leading to 2,000 rioters breaking into the Capitol and injuring 174 police officers?

What is so troubling about a potential running mate who wrote in her memoir, “I remember when I met North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un,” when she did not? The Washington Post’s Fact Checker team counted more than 30,000 false statements from Trump during his four years as president.

Could the idea of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem being second in line for the presidency be more troubling than a presidential candidate who — when asked if he would promise to never abuse power as retribution against anybody — replied, “except for Day One”? A man who thinks presidents needs immunity from prosecution to lead the country?

If killing two animals and telling falsehoods are enough to disqualify a potential vice-presidential candidate, the Republican Party should find a different presidential candidate, because Noem pales in comparison. If not Noem, then not Trump.

Gordon Street

Lincoln

