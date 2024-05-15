Three Deering athletes announced plans to compete in college at a ceremony in the high school’s gymnasium Wednesday afternoon.

Lara Gin, left, will compete in track and field at American University in Washington D.C. Gin was the state champion in the 400 and fourth in the 200 this past winter and came in third in the 400 and eighth in the triple jump last spring. Gin has also been a volleyball standout for Deering. Andrew Burke will play lacrosse at Lemoyne College in Dewitt, New York. Burke is a top goal scorer for a Rams team that has risen up the standings this spring and could be in line to host a playoff game next month. Jackson Forrest plans to play baseball next year at the University of Maine-Farmington. Forrest has been a key player for Deering during its resurgent season this spring.

