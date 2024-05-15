Why do we have a Maine State Liquor Agency when only 17 states have a liquor agency?
It is a leftover from the need to control the sale of liquor after the repeal of Prohibition. The state of Maine tries to control something that it doesn’t need to control — just let market forces operate naturally and stop forcing the cost of the agency on the taxpayers.
In my opinion, there isn’t any value derived from that effort and it appears that the other 33 states feel the same way.
Kevin O’Brien
Kennebunk
