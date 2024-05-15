Three Maine wood products companies will share $1.6 million in federal grants to support innovation and continued production in the state’s heritage forest industries.

The funding is from the Wood Innovations and Community Wood Grant Program of the U.S. Forest Service, which is investing $74 million in 171 projects nationwide, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said Wednesday.

Treeline Inc., a diversified forest products company based in Chester, will receive $1 million for its Penobscot River Treatment Facility to produce thermally modified wood products.

Godfrey Forest Products will get $300,000 to help produce oriented strand board, a type of engineered wood made from wood flakes, at its mill in Jay. Tanbark in Saco will receive $300,000 to help expand its capabilities to replace plastic packaging with molded wood fiber.

“These federal grants support rural economies while investing in forward-thinking, sustainable practices (and) help Maine loggers and forest product producers adapt to ever-changing industries, climate (impacts) and markets,” Pingree said in a statement.

Maine’s 1st District congresswoman is the ranking member of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees Forest Service funding. She worked with representatives from Washington state to increase funding to the wood innovations grant program.

