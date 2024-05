Books/Authors

May 16

Monica Wood author talk: “How to Read a Book,” 6:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. Register by calling 657-4110. graypubliclibrary.com

May 18

Paul Doiron author talk: “Pitch Dark,” 5 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. Register by calling 655-4283. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Film

May 16

“The Sister Act” (1992): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

May 18

“Dune Part 2” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

May 21

“The Promised Land” (2023): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

May 23

“A Few Good Men” (1992): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Music

May 16

Michael Corleto: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Evan Haines: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

May 17

Miguel Perez: 5 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

Joan Kennedy Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

King Day and his New Imperials: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Bazinga!: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 17 & 19

Lake Region Community Chorus: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy, 11 Academy Lane, North Bridgton. 647-2584

May 18

Denny Breau; Bobby Stanton: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Low Lily: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 19

Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Megs: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

May 22

Steven Moore: 5 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

Fiasco Brothers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com

May 23

Truth About Daisies: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

May 23 & 24

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

May 24

Keelon Donovan: 5 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. cowbellmaine.com

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Don Roy Trio with the Arnotts: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Something Stupid: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 25

12/OC; Chase Jobe: 6 p.m., Music On Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. musiconmainbridgton.com

Steve Jones; Erik Glockler: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Chris Shelby: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 26

The Pond Lilies: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Thomas Clukey: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

May 16-18

Maine State Ballet Spring Recital: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $12-$16, $10-$14 seniors and ages 12 and under. mainestateballet.org

May 17-19

“The Crucible”: Performed by Opera in the Pines, 7 p.m., Old Red Church, 55 Oak Hill Road, Standish. $35, with pay-what-you-can on Sunday. operainthepines.com

May 18 & 19

“Willy Wonka Jr.”: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Gray-New Gloucester High School, 10 Libby Hill Road, Gray. $13.50. our.show/ccctwonka

May 19

“The Silver Circus”: 2:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $10, $5 ages 5-18, free under 5. sacorivertheatre.org

May 24-26

“Newsies Jr.”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $15, $13 seniors and students. schoolhousearts.org

May 26

“Body Talk”: Performance by comedian and performance artist Michael Trautman, 2:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $10, $5 ages 5-18, free under 5. sacorivertheatre.org

