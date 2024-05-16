Parade signup

Those wishing to participate in the annual Memorial Day parade need to register with the Recreation Department.

The parade will roll out at 11 a.m. May 27 from the intersection of Lincoln and South streets and proceed on South Street and along Main Street to Eastern Cemetery for a ceremony and Veterans of Foreign Wars rifle salute.

Before arriving at Eastern Cemetery, the parade will halt to lay wreaths at the Veterans’ Monument at Phinney Park on South Street.

Lincoln Street will be closed from 10 to 11 a.m. during the lineup. The parade will form up at 10 a.m. on Lincoln Street. Individuals, groups, businesses, floats and units wishing to participate can register by going to gorham-me.org/recreation-department or calling 222-1630.

Pet food drive

The Gorham High School Interact Club is looking to collect canned and dry dog and cat food for the Animal Refuge League in a Drive-By Donation Drive on Saturday.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the school parking lot, 41 Morrill Ave.

Free clothes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road. The closet is open the first and third Saturdays each month.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 15, 1974, that the municipal complex at 270 Main St. would be ready to open July 1, according to Town Manager Eben Marsh.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on May 9 that the U.S. public debt was $34,544,912,251,854.53.

