BOSTON — Winning shouldn’t illicit so many complaints.

But the Celtics, a team with the best regular-season record in the NBA, and now, a team that’s punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference finals, have cornered the market on getting picked apart. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Coach Joe Mazzulla have alternated being the primary pin cushions.

Well, it’s time for a timeout on the nitpicking.

For now, forget about style points, and worrying if Tatum can truly deliver during crunch time, or if Brown can hit a free throw in the fourth quarter, or if Mazzulla can make the critical adjustments when pressed.

The Celtics have taken out their first two opponents in five games, with the Cleveland Cavaliers being the latest victim. That alone is reason to feel good moving forward, and not fret over what may or may not happen down the road.

The last few seasons, the Celtics haven’t had a quick knockout punch in their arsenal. They’ve had teams on the ropes, and couldn’t immediately put them away.

Last year, it took them six games to take out Atlanta, and seven against Philadelphia, before eventually losing to the Heat in seven in the Eastern Conference finals.

They especially couldn’t rub out teams at home. For example, they didn’t get the job done in an elimination Game 5 at home against the Hawks. They also flunked against the Sixers in Game 5 at home a year ago.

All of the added games, all of the extra energy spent took a toll.

For the first two playoff series at least, the Celtics changed the narrative. They’ve closed out all of the close-out games at hand.

That’s a good sign no matter what way you slice it.

Led by an inspired, and somehow revived Al Horford, who looked like he didn’t have much left in the tank the last two games thanks to seeing more minutes playing in place of the injured Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics refused to be extended. They took out the Cavaliers 113-98.

There’s something to be said about getting the job done, and doing so with multiple people leading the charge, including their 37-year-old center.

Having a vintage Horford was just the tonic the Celtics needed Wednesday night. He refused to let the Celtics lose, and in turn, allow the Cavaliers off the mat.

Yes, the Cavs were without star Donovan Mitchell the last two games, but the Celtics have had trouble taking advantage of their good fortune in the past. That hasn’t been the case against the Heat, who were without Jimmy Butler, or the Cavaliers.

Following Horford’s 22-point, 15-rebound effort, the veteran center spoke about the growth he’s seen with this team. Horford conveyed that the team didn’t want to fall into the same trap. They wanted to close the series out at home, and take a pass on any added drama.

“We all wanted this so bad,” said Horford, who may have wanted it most given the rest it now affords him. “I’m just happy we were able to take advantage of this. In the past, we’ve been in this position and haven’t been able to close things. This is a sign of growth for our group. So I’m very proud of that … this is another positive step to where we want to get to.”

The Celtics basically did what it took to put down the Cavaliers. It meant feeding Horford for 3s (6 for 13), and having Tatum (25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists), Derrick White (18 points), Jrue Holiday (13 points) and Brown (11 points) all ride shot gun.

Horford has especially seen a change in Tatum and Brown this season.

“JT, JB, how they’ve continued to get better, no matter what gets thrown at them, things that people want to talk about, criticize, our guys continue to work, and they continue to think what’s best for our group,” Horford said.

“And this year, that’s been very obvious. Guys are trying to play the right way. They’re sacrificing for the team. That’s been a theme for us all year.”

That’s not to say it’s all been pretty, or the Celtics haven’t made things at times more difficult during the process.

But when push comes to shove, so far, they’ve met the challenge. Mazzulla was also quick to point out the difference.

“At the end of the day, if you say you want to win, everybody wants to win until it’s really time to win, because then you have to (get) up and do a bunch of (expletive) you don’t want to do,” Mazzulla said. “So the guys, credit to them, they consistently do that and we just have to keep that up.

“Every game is going to be different, every series is going to be different, regardless of who we play is going to be different. Sometimes it’s different matchups, different lineups. Just gotta do it. And the guys did it. So credit to them.”

Really, it’s tough to beat having a few days rest before tackling the next series. It’s a luxury they haven’t enjoyed very much.

