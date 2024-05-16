Library Friends

annual meeting

Friends of Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., will hold their annual meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. The group will vote on officers and select their annual scholarship winner.

After the business meeting, guest speaker Joel Leak, master gardener volunteer from the University of Maine Extension, will speak about creating pollinator gardens and the importance of native plants in landscapes.

The Friends are also accepting donations of gently used books for their annual sale June 1. Donations can be taken to the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18. For more information, email FriendsoftheWML@gmail.com or call the library at 854-0630.

Rock row developers

give update to Rotary

Westbrook-Gorham Rotary President-elect Phil Spiller said about 30 local Rotarians, elected officials and local business and municipal leaders were recently updated by Waterstone Properties Group, the Rock Row development team, on the 2 million-square-foot mixed-use destination.

“At full buildout, Rock Row is projected to exceed 10 million visits annually with future phases including medical, dining, retail, residential, hospitality and entertainment additions featuring year-round programming and events,” Spiller said.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 15, 1974, in the Westbrook Police Notes that someone streaked through Matty’s Restaurant at 10:58 p.m.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: