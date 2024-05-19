The first postseason results are in, as tennis held its state singles championships over the past weekend.

The fun is just beginning, as the track postseason begins this weekend and it won’t be long until baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse are engaging in playoff action.

It was another memorable week for city teams and this week promises to deliver as well.

Here’s a look back and a glimpse at the excitement to come:

Tennis

Five city tennis players took part in the state singles tournament which concluded over the weekend.

Waynflete’s Lucy Hart beat Fort Kent’s Julia Cyr in the girls’ first round (6-1, 6-1) and Spruce Mountain’s Aubrey Kachnovich in the second round (6-1, 6-4), before losing to Brunswick’s Molly Tefft in the Round of 16 (0-6, 2-6).

On the boys’ side, Waynflete’s Jeff Adey, ranked 10th, eliminated Medomak Valley’s Kory Donlin (6-1, 6-0) in the second round, then was beaten by Greely’s Charles Segal (3-6, 0-6) in the Round of 16.

Deering’s Vivaan Churiwalla beat John Bapst’s Griffin Merrill (6-0, 6-1) in the first round, then upset Medomak Valley’s Isaac Swain (6-3, 6-2) in the second round, before being ousted by Foxcroft Academy’s Khang Nguyen (2-6, 2-6) in the Round of 16.

Cheverus’ Anton Behuniak defeated Alejandro Rodriguez of Washington Academy in the first round (6-4, 6-4), then was eliminated by Greely’s Charles Segal in the second round, 2-6, 6-7 (5).

Portland’s Will Guerin knocked off Oscar Barnes of Camden Hills (6-2, 6-3) in the first round, then lost to Cape Elizabeth’s Gabe Berman (1-6, 0-6) in the second round.

In team action, Waynflete’s boys’ squad, the 15-time reigning state champion, was 7-3 and fourth in Class C South heading into regular season-ending matches against NYA and Cape Elizabeth.

In Class A South, Portland was 4-6 and eighth and was on target to be one of the 10 teams to qualify for the postseason, while Cheverus was 2-8 and 12th and Deering 1-9 and 14th.

Cheverus’ girls began the week 8-3 and second behind Gorham in Class A South. Portland was 5-5 and 10th (11 teams make the playoffs) and Deering was 0-10 and 16th.

In Class C South, Waynflete was 7-2 and second behind Maranacook.

The team tennis playoffs begin May 31.

Outdoor track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association championship meet will be held Friday in Kennebunk.

In the regular season finale last week, Portland joined Biddeford and Falmouth at Westbrook. The Bulldogs girls held off Falmouth (102-99), while the boys’ team tallied 129 points, to easily outdistance runner-up Falmouth (71).

Cheverus joined Bonny Eagle and Sanford at Kennebunk. The Stags girls were first with 118 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Bonny Eagle (58). The boys’ team had 52 points and came in fourth (Sanford was first in with 111).

Deering joined Massabesic at Noble. The Rams boys edged the host Knights (82-76). The girls had 71 points and tied Noble for the top spot.

The Class A state championship meet is June 1 at Thornton Academy in Saco.

Baseball

Deering’s baseball team continues to turn heads and is in the middle of the playoff race. Last week, the Rams lost at home to Gorham (12-6), then improved to 5-8 after downing visiting Bonny Eagle (3-1) and Kennebunk (10-9). In the setback, freshman catcher Miles Lawrence had two hits, two RBIs and threw out two runners attempting to steal. Against the Scots, Avery Lawrence was brilliant, allowing just three hits and fanning a dozen in 6.2 innings of work. After Lawrence hit the pitch count threshold, Andrew Cook came on to record the save. In the win over Kennebunk, Deering dug a 9-0 deficit, but somehow rose of the deck. The Rams scored four runs in the fifth, four more in the sixth, then won it with a two-run, two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. Cook had four hits and two RBI and he ended it with a walk-off single. Miles Lawrence and Zeke Dewever added two hits and three RBI apiece.

“I had three hits on the day and I knew I had the odds in my favor,” said Cook. “I was going to poke my bat out there and look for a strike to hit hard and that’s what I did. I was just hoping the ball would get under the shortstop’s glove. I almost got trampled out there, but it was fun. It’s a lot of heart. We felt lazy in the early innings, but we came on and persevered. We strung some hits together and we came around. It was a team effort. We got four (runs in the fifth), then we got four again and I knew it would happen.”

“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” said Deering first-year coach Casey Lawrence. “The guys never give up. They keep fighting. The guys have bought into the fact that they’re never out of a game and if they keep grinding, good things will happen.”

The Rams (10th in Class A South, where 12 teams qualify for the playoffs) host defending state champion South Portland Thursday (see our website for game story), play at rival Cheverus Saturday, then close the regular season at home versus Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

“We’re going to make playoffs,” Cook said. “It’s a joy to play. It’s a privilege. We’re having fun. It’s an awesome time.”

“It’s very gratifying,” Casey Lawrence said. “I wanted the seniors to be part of the process. To build a program back up is something to be proud of. We have a couple games left and hopefully that will propel us into the playoffs. It’s been awhile since Deering has been in the playoffs when you don’t count the years that everybody made it, so we’re excited.”

Portland was 4-9 and 15th following home losses to Biddeford (9-0), Falmouth (13-1, in five-innings) and Massabesic (2-0) and a 5-3 home win over Cheverus. In the three losses, the Bulldogs managed a total of seven hits, but against the Stags, after four scoreless innings, Portland finally came through with the bats, as Jacob Tidd had two hits and three RBI. Lucas Milliken went the distance to earn the win.

“It felt amazing,” said Milliken. “We needed it because it’s been a long season.”

“I made good contact with the ball all day,” said Tidd. “I elevated it and found some holes.”

“We’ve been struggling at the plate,” added Portland coach Kevin Winship. “We haven’t gotten any breaks to go our way. We’ve played pretty good baseball, but our offense has hurt us. We’d been swinging at bad pitches. Finally, today, the bats broke open a little bit and we got big hits when we needed them.”

The Bulldogs still have a shot at the playoffs, but likely need to win out, as they were at Gorham Monday, host Scarborough Saturday and finish Tuesday of next week at home versus Thornton Academy.

“The kids are playing hard and they’re battling,” Winship said. “We have tough opponents to finish up, but if we can win a couple of those games, you never know. We’re playing better baseball now.”

Cheverus fell to 2-11 and 16th in Class A South after losses at Thornton Academy (10-4), at home to Noble (10-8) and at Portland (5-3). Liam Backman had two RBI against the Golden Trojans. In the loss to the Knights, Chris Murphy hit a two-run single, while Devin Kelly, AJ Lauture, Lucas Soutuyo and Reis Stamaris all had two hits. Against the Bulldogs, the Stags got the tying runs into scoring position in the seventh inning, but they were stranded. Matt Baker had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

“This game was a microcosm of the whole season,” lamented Cheverus coach Tony DiBiase. “We play well a lot of innings, then we have one bad one. We’ve played well against good teams and one inning, we always fall apart.

“I’ve been really happy for the most part with how competitive we’ve been. I knew coming into the year it was going to be tough unless certain things went our way.”

The Stags were at South Portland Tuesday, welcome Bonny Eagle Thursday, then close at home versus Deering Saturday.

“We have a lot of inexperienced players,” DiBiase said. “A lot of sophomores and some freshmen. They’re learning the hard way. They’ve had a great attitude all year. They just have to get bigger and stronger.”

In Class C South, the Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op squad fell to 4-9 and 11th (only 10 teams make the playoffs) following losses last week to visiting St. Dom’s (4-2) and at Old Orchard Beach (6-5) and Traip Academy (4-3). Caden Violette had two hits against the Saints. In the loss to the Seagulls, Cole Lambert had four hits and Violette finished with two, but Waynflete/NYA couldn’t hold a late two-run lead. Against the Rangers, Waynflete/NYA let a seventh inning lead slip away. Violette and Camden Gardner both had two hits. Waynflete/NYA hosted Sacopee Valley for a doubleheader Wednesday, then closes at home versus Vinalhaven Saturday.

Softball

Cheverus’ softball team was gearing up for a highly-anticipated showdown of top-ranked, undefeated powerhouses at Windham Friday (see our website for game story). Last week, the Stags improved to 13-0 with victories at Biddeford (7-0) and Thornton Academy (15-5), at home over Portland (5-0) and at Falmouth (18-0, in four-innings). Against the Tigers, freshman sensation Addison DeRoche threw a no-hitter, walking just one and striking out 16. DeRoche also doubled and drove in a run and Hailey Lamontagne had two RBI. In the win over the Golden Trojans, Ashley Connor earned the victory and the offense featured two hits and four RBI apiece from Lamontagne and Kelsey Cassidy. Anna Kennedy-Jensen had two hits and scored three times. DeRoche then threw another no-hitter, her third of the year, against the Bulldogs, as she walked one and fanned 18. DeRoche also homered and drove in two runs and Bella Napolitano Aberle had two RBI. In the win over the Navigators, Anna Goodman and Lamontagne combined on a one-hitter. DeRoche homered again, as did Brynn McKenney, who had four RBI. Sadie Collins scored twice and drove in two runs. Cheverus (second in the Class A South Heals at press time) was home versus Westbrook Monday and goes to Massabesic before measuring itself against the defending champions in the finale Friday.

“Windham is still the measuring stick,” said Stags’ first-year coach John Eisenhart. “We’ll find out how good we are when we play them. I’m looking forward to having a close game and seeing how we compete.”

Elsewhere in Class A South, Portland was 9-4 and fifth in Class A South after sandwiching home wins over Kennebunk (5-1) and Marshwood (6-3) around a 5-0 setback at Cheverus. In the win over the Rams, senior standout Sadie Armstrong went the distance to earn the victory, fanning six. Armstrong also had two hits and an RBI, while Ruby Chase had two hits and two RBI. Armstrong was also dominant versus the Hawks, throwing a two-hitter, allowing one earned run while striking out eight and walking one. Hannah Hawkes had three hits to pace the offense. The Bulldogs were at Bonny Eagle Monday, host Noble Wednesday and close the regular season at home versus Thornton Academy Friday.

Deering was 3-10 and 14th in Class A South (where 12 teams qualify for the playoffs) following a 10-0 (five-inning) home win over Noble and home losses to Marshwood (16-1, in three-innings) and Thornton Academy (11-2). In the victory, Isabella McBrady threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 14 batters. McBrady also had two hits and drove in two runs, as did Izzy Elder. McBrady had two hits against the Golden Trojans. Nora Lewicki added a pair of hits. The Rams hosted Gorham Monday, go to Biddeford Wednesday, then finish at Falmouth Friday.

Boys’ lacrosse

Waynflete’s boys’ lacrosse team, the three-time reigning Class C champion, improved its playoff chances with wins in two of three games last week. The Flyers sandwiched victories at Traip Academy (10-7) and Gorham (9-7) around a 14-5 setback at Oak Hill. In the win over the Rangers, Haven Savory Kreis had four goals and Nick Kirby added three. Waynflete (ranked ninth in the Class C South Heals, where 10 teams qualify) hosts Freeport Friday, then closes the regular season at Gray-New Gloucester a week from Thursday.

In Class A, Deering continues to impress, improving to 7-3 and fourth after a 12-11 home win over Windham and an 11-3 victory at Mt. Ararat. Against the Eagles, Corbin Burke led the way with a five-goal output, while Andrew Burke and Joey Foley both scored three times. The Rams were at Marshwood Tuesday, host Cheverus Friday, go to Scarborough Tuesday of next week, then close the regular season at home against South Portland next Thursday.

Cheverus was 3-7 and 15th in Class A (where only 12 teams qualify for the postseason) following a 15-9 home loss to Noble and a 9-7 home victory over Traip Academy. Matt Paradis scored six goals in the win. After going to Westbrook Tuesday, the Stags visit Deering Friday, play at Massabesic next Tuesday, then close the season at home versus Portland Thursday of next week.

Portland was 4-5 and 17th in Class A after a 13-0 home win over Westbrook last week. Matt Frost, Andy Marvin and Louis Thurston all scored four goals and goalie Reeve Grenier-DiDonato stopped seven shots for the shutout. The Bulldogs were at Massabesic Tuesday, welcome Gorham Friday and Kennebunk Tuesday of next week, then close at Cheverus a week from Thursday.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Waynflete was 8-3 and fourth in the Class C Heals heading into Tuesday’s home showdown versus reigning Class C champion Freeport (see our website for game story). Last week, the Flyers lost at Class A powerhouse Yarmouth (17-10), then held off visiting York (11-9). In the setback, Waynflete hung tough for three quarters and got seven goals and 19 draw wins from Tilsley Kelly, but it wasn’t enough.

“I’m really proud,” said longtime Flyers coach Cathie Connors. “There’s so much we can take from this. Yarmouth is amazing. I felt like we were in it, but they pulled away because they’re a great team. It slipped away from us, but we’ll learn from this. We hung tough and did a lot of great things.”

In the win, Kelly scored four times and Chloe Marblestone added three goals. Waynflete is home versus Traip Academy Thursday, then visits Lake Region in the regular season finale Tuesday of next week.

“We have big games coming and that’s good for us,” said Connors. “We need that. We have older and younger players and we’re bringing them together. We want to be No. 1. We want to be home for the playoffs. I think we’re up for the challenge.”

In Class A, Cheverus was 8-3 and sixth following home losses to Falmouth (10-8) and Marshwood (13-11) and a 16-5 home win over Portland last week. Sydney Brunelle had four goals and Sophia St. John added three against the Navigators. In the win over the Hawks, Reese Belanger had six goals. In the victory, Belanger scored five times, St. John added four goals and Brunelle finished with three. The Stags hosted Windham Monday, welcome three-time reigning Class A champion Kennebunk Thursday, then close at Deering next Tuesday.

Portland was 4-7 and 14th (15 teams qualify for the playoffs) after an 8-2 win at South Portland and a 16-5 setback at Cheverus. In the victory, Leah Sigfridson led the way with three goals. The Bulldogs play at Massabesic Thursday, welcome Falmouth Monday of next week, then close at home versus Deering a week from Thursday.

Deering fell to 1-9 and 21st after losses to visiting Noble (12-8) and at Biddeford (18-1). The Rams hosted Gray-New Gloucester/Poland Tuesday, welcome Bonny Eagle Thursday and Cheverus Tuesday of next week, then close at Portland a week from Thursday.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

