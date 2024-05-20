For me and my family, Sara Rose is the clear choice to represent North Yarmouth on the SAD 51 School Board. In my experience getting to know her through our time on the Cumberland/North Yarmouth Taxpayer Advisory Group, Rose has proven herself to be thoughtful, considerate, patient and fair. As a longtime resident of North Yarmouth, experienced parent in the school system and small business owner, she excels at looking at all sides of an issue and is an effective and clear communicator. It’s no surprise to me, since she spends her days teaching the youngest in our community the building blocks of how to be kind people and good citizens. She knows how the complex history of school board decisions have impacted folks from all backgrounds. Rose will ensure the highest quality educational experience is delivered to our students at a fair and reasonable cost to all residents.

Caroline Fetigan

North Yarmouth

