NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole walked onto the Yankee Stadium mound in full pinstriped uniform as New York teammates filled the dugout to watch their ace throw 20 pitches of batting practice.

“I feel pretty good, and the stuff looked pretty good,” he said. “I had some fun. It’s all positives.”

Cole faced batters for the first time since spring training, throwing to Oswaldo Cabrera and Jamai Jones 3 1/2 hours before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle. Asked why he pitched in full uniform, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner said simply: “Because I miss it.”

Manager Aaron Boone took notice of Cole’s attire.

“It places a seriousness on it. What it means to put on this uni,” Boone said.

Cole threw 11 fastballs, three change-ups and two each of curveballs, sliders and change-ups.

“It looked like it was coming out real easy. I thought he was sharp,” Boone said. “That’s a big step.”

Cole made one spring training start, on March 1, and the Yankees announced 10 days later the 33-year-old right-hander’s elbow was ailing. He was diagnosed with nerve inflammation and edema, and told to rest.

He didn’t throw off a mound again until May 5, the first of five bullpen sessions leading up to his initial BP.

“Less pain. It just feels better,” he said of the difference from two months earlier. “It’s mainly just been the fact that it’s been able to feel refreshed by the next time I get back off the mound.”

Cole said he anticipates one or two more BP sessions before starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment. He likely would have four or five minor league starts before rejoining the Yankees, a timeline that makes a late June return possible.

• Second baseman DJ LeMahieu, sidelined since breaking his right foot with a foul ball during a spring training game on March 16, was to resume his injury rehab stint with Class A Hudson Valley at Brooklyn on Tuesday night. The 35-year-old, a two-time batting champion, had six plate appearances with Double-A Somerset last weekend.

Boone said LeMahieu could be activated during a West Coast trip that starts Friday and ends June 2, most likely during a series at the Los Angeles Angels from May 28-30. LeMahieu was to get Wednesday off, play two days in a row, get Saturday off and then play Sunday.

• Reliever Tommy Kahnle is to be activated Wednesday. The 34-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since spring training with shoulder inflammation and made five minor league rehab appearances, each a scoreless inning. He struck out eight and walked none.

CUBS: The Chicago Cubs activated shortstop Dansby Swanson from the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Luis Vázquez from Triple-A Iowa, the team announced.

Swanson, 30, was placed on the injured list May 8 with a right knee sprain. He’s batting .209 with three doubles, one triple and four home runs in 37 games.

Vázquez, 24, earned his first major league call-up after batting .262 with 10 doubles and three homers in 39 games with Iowa.

The Cubs, who opened a series against Atlanta at home Tuesday, optioned Pete Crow-Armstrong and infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Iowa.

GUARDIANS: Pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who was scheduled to start Tuesday night against the New York Mets, has been placed on the 15-day injured list with an acute neck spasm.

Carrasco, 37, spent the last three seasons with the Mets before returning to the Guardians as a free agent. The right-hander is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA in nine starts for Cleveland, which dealt him to New York with shortstop Francisco Lindor in 2021.

BREWERS: Right-hander Joe Ross was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a low back strain.

Ross has been a fixture in the Brewers’ rotation the first seven weeks of the season, going 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA.

