This weekend, Freeport-based Meetinghouse Arts is partnering up with other town groups, including Freeport Historical Society, to kick off “Our Town: A Community Self Portrait,” a documentary endeavor to capture the town.

The submission-driven project calls on Freeport residents and business owners to submit writings, drawings and photos depicting life in the coastal town. The submissions, which must be in by June 8, will then be curated and put on exhibit this fall, according to the project web page.

The project comes at the heels of the $5,000 Momentum Grant awarded to Meetinghouse Arts, which said it plans to use the funding for a new projector that will be used in the project.

The city-sponsored grant is awarded to Freeport businesses that produce public and innovative projects such as art installations. Meetinghouse Arts Executive Director Suzanne Watson said that the projector would be used to showcase submitted images on the sides of buildings in town.

“The Momentum Grant is giving us the chance to fulfill our dream,” Watson said. “This will bring us up to a whole different level of tech.”

The projector, Watson said, will also be used in other art endeavors, such as art shows and possibly movie showings.

The community project will open its submission page this Saturday and will accept up to 10 submissions from each person, according to the project web page. Meetinghouse Arts additionally stated on its website that it can provide camera kits to those who need them, though cell phone photos will also be accepted.

To learn more, visit meetinghousearts.org.

