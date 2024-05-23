Summer is nearly upon us and two local organizations are partnering to celebrate the release of two guides designed to connect Brunswick residents and businesses in celebration of the town and its working waterfronts. The Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber and Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA) will host a release party for their “Scuttlebutt” and “Eat, Play, Stay” guides from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Nomad in Brunswick.

The release party, supported by the Nathaniel Davis Fund, will feature brief presentations by MCFA and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber along with images from the guide and information from partnering organizations and sponsors. The program will also include recognition of the many local businesses. It will serve as an opportunity for businesses and residents to learn about these two new guides and the interconnectedness of the town’s economy and recreation. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. Register at midcoastmaine.com/calendar/event/13030.

The Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber is an organization serving 16 communities in and around Brunswick and Bath whose mission is to help businesses through promotion, support and solutions for their biggest workforce needs and make the communities they serve the best places to live, work and play. They will be releasing this year’s edition of “Eat, Stay, Play,” a guide that highlights local businesses and recreational opportunities for those living and visiting Brunswick.

The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association is a local nonprofit dedicated to fostering sustainable fisheries in the Gulf of Maine and supporting Maine’s fishing businesses. They will be releasing “Scuttlebutt: A Guide to Living and Working Near the Water,” designed to help Brunswick residents better connect with and appreciate our town’s waterfront economy.

The Brunswick edition of “Scuttlebutt,” supported by the Nathaniel Davis Fund and over 15 local business sponsors, includes information about local fisheries, ways that homeowners can minimize coastal impact, seafood cooking tips and resources for preserving waterfront access for future generations. The guide, named to reflect the sharing of insider information, or scuttlebutt, aims to foster community and shared values among those living and working on the waterfront. “Scuttlebutt” guides from other communities, blog posts, and recordings of MCFA’s working waterfront panels, including two previously held in Brunswick, are available at mainecoastfishermen.org/working-waterfront. Copies of “Scuttlebutt” will be available at several locations around town including many sponsoring businesses as well as in an upcoming issue of The Times Record, which has generously made it possible to print the guides at a reasonable cost.

“We are thrilled to share “Scuttlebutt” with the Town of Brunswick and to celebrate with our friends from the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber,” MCFA Director of Community Programs Monique Coombs said. “This joint celebration of their Eat Play Stay guide and Scuttlebutt helps to highlight the importance of fishing businesses and the ocean in our broader waterfront communities. We truly appreciate the local businesses in town, including Nomad for hosting us!”

“We are thrilled to launch our guide with our friends, and our 2024 Non-Profit of the Year, Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association,” said BBRC Executive Director Cory King. “Showcasing all that is great about our region for guests and relocators is a vital role, and to partner with an organization so aligned with promoting why our working waterfront communities like Brunswick are tremendous hometowns, is a natural fit.”

