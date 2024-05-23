Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, May 25, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Casco Italian night supper – Saturday, May 25, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Italian cuisine, salad bar and dessert. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

Free community cookout – Sunday, May 26, 11:15 a.m., Riverbank Park on Main Street, Westbrook. Burgers, hot dogs and sides. Bring a dish to share if you can. Sponsored by FBC Westbrook.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, May 29, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, May 29, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, June 1, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, homemade biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5. All-you-can-eat.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: