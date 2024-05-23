Golf club fitting studio opens

Custom golf club fitter Club Champion opened its new fitting studio at 100 Larrabee Road in Westbrook. This is the company’s first location in Maine, according to a press release.

“Club Champion fits, sells and builds custom golf clubs using brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist, Cobra, Fujikura, Golf Pride and many more,” it said.

The new studio features three indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab system to find the perfect putter, and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand. The roughly 3,400-square-foot space also includes a demo matrix to display the head and shaft options that make up their 65,000 hittable combinations.

The company is ranked by Golf Digest as one of the 100 Best Club Fitters 12 years running.

The studio is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 22, 1974, that Ethelyn Eldridge had returned to her job at City Hall after several weeks of illness.

