Tepler for Senate
I will be voting for Denise Tepler on June 11 to represent Sagadahoc County and Dresden in the Maine Senate. When I think about why I am supporting Denise, leadership and experience are at the top of my mind. But a key part of leadership is learning about your community and its priorities.
As House chair of Maine’s Legislative Marine Resources Committee, I am concerned about sustaining the working waterfront. I invited Denise to attend a meeting of a regional group, Coastal Access Strategy Exchange, and she has since become a regular attendee, meeting with clammers and fishermen, local harbormasters, advocates, and policy experts. Her willingness to ask questions and learn about this important part of our regional economy is a perfect example of what Denise has always brought to her public service and I know she will continue to do as she works for us in the State Senate.
Rep. Allison Hepler,
Woolwich
Guzzetti for Senate
The climate crisis has come to Maine. We experienced 50-degree temperatures in the middle of winter, two feet of snow well into April, and storms of unprecedented severity that have destroyed our natural spaces and homes. The best time for action was 20 years ago. The
second best time is now.
It is with an eye toward this reality that I urge you to vote for Jean Guzzetti for State Senate District 24. Her expertise in climate and energy-related fields is unmatched in this election cycle.
Jean received her master’s degree from the University of Alaska in natural resource management with a focus on green business and sustainability and is currently studying energy, environment and natural resources law at the University of Maine Law School. In addition to her education, Jean already has hands-on experience in Augusta as a policy analyst on energy efficiency and renewable energy-related bills.
For people of my generation, climate action is the top priority. Jean’s knowledge of the subject, complimented by her work ethic and drive, makes it clear that she is the right candidate to fight for movement on this issue.
I hope you will join me in voting for Jean in the Democratic primary on June 11.
Noah D’Souza
Morse High School senior,
Arrowsic
There are so many reasons to vote for Jean Guzzetti on June 11 to be our Democratic candidate for state Senate District 24 representing Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden. First, she has received a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Designation, meaning that she has made clear that firearm safety is a critical issue for her, as it is for most Mainers. How refreshing that she is talking candidly about what can be done to help prevent needless tragedies from occurring, from mass shootings to suicide, where guns are the favored method. I believe she will help Maine continue to make gun safety a priority.
As a mother of two, with children in the public schools, Jean also understands the many challenges facing families and young people today. From affordable housing to health care, from the threat of global warming to the needs of our public education system, today’s challenges will affect her kids — and ours — for generations. She is a woman of science; with a masters degree in natural resource management, she is now pursuing an environmental law degree as a part-time student. She is thoughtful, passionate and methodical in finding solutions, which she did as a policy analyst for the state legislature, and later as register of probate for Sagadahoc County, assisting people with complex issues such as wills, adoption, and guardianships.
I am a pretty regular participant in political and social actions, in this area.
Susan Lubner,
Bath
Howard Waxman
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.