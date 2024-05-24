Tepler for Senate

I will be voting for Denise Tepler on June 11 to represent Sagadahoc County and Dresden in the Maine Senate. When I think about why I am supporting Denise, leadership and experience are at the top of my mind. But a key part of leadership is learning about your community and its priorities.

As House chair of Maine’s Legislative Marine Resources Committee, I am concerned about sustaining the working waterfront. I invited Denise to attend a meeting of a regional group, Coastal Access Strategy Exchange, and she has since become a regular attendee, meeting with clammers and fishermen, local harbormasters, advocates, and policy experts. Her willingness to ask questions and learn about this important part of our regional economy is a perfect example of what Denise has always brought to her public service and I know she will continue to do as she works for us in the State Senate.

Rep. Allison Hepler,

Woolwich

Guzzetti for Senate

The climate crisis has come to Maine. We experienced 50-degree temperatures in the middle of winter, two feet of snow well into April, and storms of unprecedented severity that have destroyed our natural spaces and homes. The best time for action was 20 years ago. The

second best time is now.

It is with an eye toward this reality that I urge you to vote for Jean Guzzetti for State Senate District 24. Her expertise in climate and energy-related fields is unmatched in this election cycle.

Jean received her master’s degree from the University of Alaska in natural resource management with a focus on green business and sustainability and is currently studying energy, environment and natural resources law at the University of Maine Law School. In addition to her education, Jean already has hands-on experience in Augusta as a policy analyst on energy efficiency and renewable energy-related bills.

For people of my generation, climate action is the top priority. Jean’s knowledge of the subject, complimented by her work ethic and drive, makes it clear that she is the right candidate to fight for movement on this issue.

I hope you will join me in voting for Jean in the Democratic primary on June 11.

Noah D’Souza

Morse High School senior,

Arrowsic

There are so many reasons to vote for Jean Guzzetti on June 11 to be our Democratic candidate for state Senate District 24 representing Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden. First, she has received a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Designation, meaning that she has made clear that firearm safety is a critical issue for her, as it is for most Mainers. How refreshing that she is talking candidly about what can be done to help prevent needless tragedies from occurring, from mass shootings to suicide, where guns are the favored method. I believe she will help Maine continue to make gun safety a priority. As a mother of two, with children in the public schools, Jean also understands the many challenges facing families and young people today. From affordable housing to health care, from the threat of global warming to the needs of our public education system, today’s challenges will affect her kids — and ours — for generations. She is a woman of science; with a masters degree in natural resource management, she is now pursuing an environmental law degree as a part-time student. She is thoughtful, passionate and methodical in finding solutions, which she did as a policy analyst for the state legislature, and later as register of probate for Sagadahoc County, assisting people with complex issues such as wills, adoption, and guardianships.

I hope you get to speak with her as she knocks on doors leading up the June 11 primary. I think you’ll find her impressively engaging, smart, passionate and ready to do the work.

Lorry Fleming,

Bath

I invite readers/voters to choose D emocrat Jean Guzzetti of Bath to represent Maine Senate District 24 (Sagadahoc County and Dresden) for the Maine State Senate. Primary Day is June 11. Yet early and absentee voting is currently occurring. Check with your town clerk.

Our current State Senator, Eloise Vitelli, is termed out. Also, with the new open primary system in Maine, unenrolled voters — those not in a political party — can vote for a Democrat, not needing to enroll in the party, as in the past.

Jean states that “her priority is to build stronger, more resilient communities.” She says, “I’m running for my friends, neighbors, people in our community; struggling to pay their bills, afford health care and keep a roof over their heads. And, I’m not running alone — we’re in this together.” This is Jean Guzzetti!

I love how Jean has included young people, actively, in her campaign. Jean’s kick-off event, in January, was hosted by two Morse High School seniors. They still continue to participate in the campaign. Clearly, we need young people to participate with the Dems and in politics.

Jean is “solid” in her support of democratic principles. Please do check her website — jean-and-me.com — and Facebook to learn more. She willingly participates in community events when asked. A good friend, after an event in Dresden, described her as “a breath of fresh air.” I believe strongly, that Jean Guzzetti has the engaging personality, intelligence, listening skills, stamina, courage, experience (public sector, legislative analyst, mother) and heart to be an extremely successful legislator in the Maine Senate.

Please vote for Jean Guzzetti. Please do not dismiss primaries as not that important or do not make a difference! An intelligent man once said “The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.”

I am a pretty regular participant in political and social actions, in this area. Susan Lubner,

Bath

I met Jean Guzzetti at the Sagadahoc County Probate Court when she was the register of probate and I was hired as clerk. It was a pleasure to work with Jean, as she made the small office we shared a welcoming space, not just for me as a co-worker but for the people who would come to the Court at a moment of great personal loss and often in a state of distraction.

Jean displayed great warmth and genuine empathy with these people. I believe without question that she will bring those qualities to bear when evaluating legislation that has an impact on the health and well-being of all Mainers. Jean is a very smart person and has a background as an analyst with the legislature. But there are many smart and well-informed legislators who seem to forget what their decisions will mean for the people they serve, especially those who are most vulnerable and in need of some kind of support.

Jean, I am quite sure, will not forget them, but rather will have them foremost in her mind when she is elected. Please join me in voting for her in the primary on June 11.

Howard Waxman

Bath

