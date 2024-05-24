BATH – Brian Matthew McNamara passed away peacefully on May 19, 2024, at the age of 45, at MidCoast Hospital where his mom and children were by his side. He was born June 27, 1978 to Daniel Forsyth McNamara and Jessica C.D. (Pickard) McNamara. He attended local schools and decided at a young age to venture out on his own and became a lobsterman.

Brian’s grandmother, Lorraine E. Pickard, taught him how to start out hauling traps and being persistent so he could work with other lobsterman to fulfill his dream at an early age. He loved being on the water and living in the country. He also learned how to work on vehicles that his friends helped him to learn. He did fiber glassing boats which is a time consuming job, but he did it.

Brian was a proud man and worked hard at whatever he did. He will be missed by all those that loved him.

He leaves behind his mother, Jessica Morton and her husband Richard of Bath; one brother, Robert McNamara; four children, Justis Rogers, Jordan McNamara, Hunter McNamara, and Trinity McNamara; one nephew, Cameron McNamara

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. at The Sportsman Club in Phippsburg, Maine

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate help paying for the funeral expenses. Please visit our website to help or

send a check to:

Desmond Funeral Homes

638 High St.

Bath, ME 04530

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous