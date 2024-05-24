WEST BATH – Bruce Stanley Brawn, 73, of West Bath passed away at his home on May 9, 2024. He was born in Bath on Nov. 9, 1950, the only child of Stanley and Bernice (Howard) Brawn. He graduated from Morse High School, class of 1969, and continued his education at Husson College, class of 1973. Bruce was a proud member of the Morse High School Wrestling Team, co-captain and State Champ 1968 and 1969 in the 135-38 weight class.

After school, Bruce worked a few different careers, he worked as a salesman, and a contractor, for CMP, sold cash registers in Mass, and at L.L. Bean’s. In 1986 Bruce decided to go out on his own and opened New Meadows Abatement.

Bruce was an avid skier in his younger days. He enjoyed boating, fishing and walking in the wilderness. Bruce took great pride in his gardening, it was a passion of his when he had spare time. He also loved animals, cats being his favorite. Mushi was his best friend and she meant the world to him.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents.

He leaves behind a close friend and co-worker, Mike Lemar and his wife Lesa of Pittston, Debbie Kenyan Wallace of Phippsburg, Jerry Atkinson of Bath, lifetime friends of Germany, Sigmar and Monika Roilo and many friends from near and far that will miss him.

A Time of Remembrance will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024, from 12- 1 p.m., with a celebration of life service held at 1 p.m., at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

