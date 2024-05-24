GEORGETOWN – Kathleen Ann Ireland, 74, of Groton, Mass., and Georgetown, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday April 5, 2024, surrounded by her husband, children, dogs and cats. Kathy was born Kathleen Ann Beniot in St Johnsbury, Vt., on Jan. 13, 1950, the daughter of the late Mae Brown Askham of Mont Vernon, N.H., and Lloyd Benoit Sr. of Ellsworth. Kathy graduated class of 1968 from Alvirne High School in Hudson, N.H.

In 1969 Kathy married Michael D. Kelly and gave birth to their daughter Kristin in 1970 and son Shawn in 1972. Kathy and Mike divorced in 1989 and she married Robert Ireland on Sept. 14, 2002.

Kathy began working at Pneutronics in Pepperrell, Mass., in 1971 starting out as their receptionist and steadily moving her way up to secretary to the president then to Director of Human Resources for the remainder of her 30 plus years with the company.

Post retirement Kathy and Bob moved to their dream home in Georgetown, where they enjoyed their peaceful life together surrounded by nature, their beloved pets and their treasured community. Kathy had a lifelong passion for animals so she volunteered with a local animal rescue, fostered and adopted dogs. Kathy also loved contributing to her community via her involvement with the Working Women’s League of Georgetown. Two of her favorite hobbies were gardening and crafting especially sewing and making fairy gardens.

Kathy was a strong, caring and generous woman who always looked on the bright side of life. She saw the best in people and situations no matter how challenging. Kathy’s dedication to focusing on the positive was inspiring. Kathy was a deeply devoted mother to her children both two-and-four-legged and she was fiercely loyal to her friends and family.

Kathy’s Celebration of Life will be held at the community center of Georgetown, 19 Old Schoolhouse Road, Georgetown, ME 04548 on Saturday June 8 from 2-4 p.m.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

If anyone would like to make a donation in Kathy’s memory, she requested that donations be sent to Passion for Pets Animal Rescue,

PO Box 581,

Brunswick, ME 04011

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous