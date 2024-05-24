BRUNSWICK – Marion Amy Malcolm, 86, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2023, at Avita in Brunswick, after living with Alzheimer’s.
Marion’s graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 29, at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner, followed by a celebration of life at the Maple Hill Farm Inn and Conference Center, 11 Inn Rd., Hallowell, ME 04347.
Arrangements and guidance are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.