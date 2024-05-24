Marion Amy
Malcolm

BRUNSWICK – Marion Amy Malcolm, 86, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2023, at Avita in Brunswick, after living with Alzheimer’s.

Marion’s graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 29, at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner, followed by a celebration of life at the Maple Hill Farm Inn and Conference Center, 11 Inn Rd., Hallowell, ME 04347.

Arrangements and guidance are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com

