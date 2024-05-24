TOPSHAM – Steven Richard Edmondson, 68, died unexpectedly May 14, 2024. What follows are his parting words to family and friends:

“If you are reading this then I have reached my expiration date for inhabiting space in God’s green earth. And yes, I took the unusual stance of writing my own obituary. I do so for two reasons; most obituaries are frankly boring and second, I didn’t want to burden my family in having to endure the chore of doing so. As such, I don’t know what finally did me in but given my various health issues, I have my suspicions. Although my family has the opportunity to add in the actual cause of my death, I feel how I lived is far more important than how I died.

Most obituaries start with the statement the deceased died peacefully or bravely, surrounded by family. Although some deaths can be peaceful, I assure you I fought this to the very end. I only hope my family was there.

I was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland on Jan. 7, 1956. Mom had recently been honorably discharged from the Navy but Dad was still in and stayed in for a 20-year career. For the next several years we traveled up and down the East coast following my father’s career, living in Washington, D.C., Charleston, South Carolina and Quincy, Massachusetts before settling in Maine in 1965. This brings up the age-old argument of just what is a native Mainer. My mother was born in Bowdoinham with ancestral bloodlines going back in Maine for 300 years. In fact, she has ancestral connections to four passengers on the Mayflower. Because she joined the Navy and met my father in Washington and subsequently had me, some will not consider me a native Mainer. As I am no longer around to argue the point, I will leave it to others to decide.

Growing up in Bowdoinham was a kids dream. The entire town was our playground without fear of today’s dangers. Moving ahead, I am proud to claim to have been a member of the first graduating class of Mt. Ararat High School in 1974. This may not sound like a big deal to some but having spent three years at a very old and crowded Brunswick High School, you might understand.

It was during that senior year I actually began my law enforcement career. As it turns out, Topsham Police Department offered an internship to those pursuing a law enforcement career. To the day I died, I could not articulate exactly why I chose this career path other than to say it chose me. I spent the summer of both ‘74 and ‘75 working at TPD for which I am forever thankful. This led to my hiring as a full-time police officer in Topsham in 1976 which began my 44-year career.

The highlights of my time at Topsham P.D. were serving as the first School Resource Officer at Mt. Ararat High School in 1981, and one of the first in the State of Maine. In 1990 I was accepted and attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. I retired from Topsham in 2003 with the rank of Lieutenant with many fond memories; and a few nightmares.

Before continuing with my career, I must first interject the most important event in my life. In 1977, I took some time out from my police work to further my education, enrolling in a night college class that September. At the beginning of the first class, a beautiful young woman sat next to me in classroom. We introduced ourselves; Hi, I’m Steve. Hi, I’m Dotty. We were married a year and a half later. Tell me fate does not exist.

Dotty became the love of my life, my partner, my best friend and the most important person in my life from that point on. Dotty stood by me during a time when a police officer’s wife was a tough road to navigate. She not only survived that but stood by me and took care of me during multiple surgeries, medical procedures and illnesses throughout the years without hesitation. Whatever did take me out, Dotty was no doubt at my side and provided me with strength.

During our years together we were able to travel to Europe a few times along with exploring Maine and New England in our RV; our favorite pastime. Being able to retire at the same time, enjoy life together and grow old together was a true blessing.

Of course, the second most important events in my life were the births of our two children; Natalie Cable and Mandy Charlton, along with our four amazing Grandchildren; Sabrina Cable, Brooke Cable, Silas Charlton and Summer Charlton. Thank you for keeping me young at heart.

Moving on from my years at Topsham P.D., I took on a job that I found as challenging as I did frustrating. For the next 18 years I served as the Domestic Violence Investigator at the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office. There is so much to DV that everyday folks just don’t understand and a result, it will not disappear in our lifetime.

I also wanted to mention my membership as a Freemason. Often misunderstood, the Freemasons were an important and supportive organization in my life that I am proud to have been associated with. The good they do in the communities they serve is vastly unknown and unrecognized which is a shame.

My parents, Richard and Sylvia Edmondson were by far the most important people in my life leading up to my adulthood. I can honestly say I took the best each had to offer and used it as a guide throughout my life. Knowing I will be with them again softened the blow of my impending passing (Steven is survived by his mother Sylvia Edmondson).

To my Bros, Dennis and Mark Edmondson; we had fun growing up and I’m so glad we kept together later in life. The bond between siblings should always withstand the distance in time, space and feelings.

I have so many people to whom I am grateful for advancing my law enforcement career, including the police chiefs and district attorneys I served.

To my extended family, friends, co-workers, classmates, neighbors and all who impacted my life; words cannot do justice on your importance in my life. I lived a full life; one with love, passion, joy, sadness, anguish, frustration, fear and excitement of all kinds, and you all played a role.

My father would ask me every day, what I did that day to make it a better place. As a teenager my response was pretty minimal. But as I got older and began my law enforcement career, I realized this may have been the catalyst for choosing this path. For 44 years I went to work each day with that goal in mind; how can I make the world a better place. Even when not actively working as a law enforcement officer, particularly in my retirement years, my wife and I always felt the need to help anyone around us that needed it. Life is short, life is precious, cherish every moment, enjoy the good times and learn from the bad ones.

I pray when someone mentions my name, I am remembered fondly with perhaps a smile on a face.”

Note from the family: Steve’s prediction for his passing was partially correct in that his beloved wife, Dorothea Cousineau Edmondson, was by his side. They were on a cruise in the Netherlands celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary. He did in fact die peacefully in his sleep on May 14, 2024.

Friends and family are invited to visit 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday June 8, 2024 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A memorial service will be celebrated 3 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2024 at the funeral home

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be mase to Village Lodge

P.O. Box 265

Bowdoinham, Maine 04008.

