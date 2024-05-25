The Board of Trustees of the Topsham Public Library has hired Katherine Webber to serve as the library’s director.

Webber has spent the past eight years as the lending services librarian and interim director at Lewiston Public Library. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bentley University in Massachusetts and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Maryland.

“We are very excited to welcome Katherine to the Topsham Public Library,” said Kelley Glidden, president of the Topsham library board. “We think her knowledge and years of library experience will make her a great asset to the library.”

Webber has significant experience in management and leadership in every aspect of library service, and has twice served as acting director of Lewiston Public Library while managing her own department simultaneously. She has also made considerable contributions to her community and the wider library community, including being a member of the Minerva Circulation Standards Committee, staff liaison of the Friends of Lewiston Public Library and L/A Art Walk, a community organizer for the L/A Poutine Feast-ival, and board member for the Lisbon Artist Collective and the Backwoods Veterans Foundation. She will begin her tenure at the Topsham Public Library on July 1.

“I am delighted to be joining the Topsham Public Library team this summer,” Webber said. “I look forward to learning more about the town, meeting its citizens and helping to further grow the library as a community pillar for learning, engagement and connection.”

Webber replaces current Director Susan M. Preece, who has served at Topsham Public Library for 19 years. She will retire on July 15.

The Topsham Public Library is located at 25 Foreside Road in Topsham. For more information, call the library at 725-1727 or visit the library website at topshamlibrary.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: