ConvenientMD presents Rosie Panenka (center) with a scholarship award at its Brunswick urgent care clinic. Courtesy of ConvenientMD

Freeport High School Senior Rosie Panenka was recently awarded a $2,500 scholarship from ConvenientMD Urgent Care. ConvenientMD’s Student Scholarship Program has expanded to award 10 $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts who plan to pursue post-secondary education in the health care field. There were nearly 800 applications for this year’s scholarship awards.

“Our Social Impact Committee was impressed to see Rosie’s commitment to helping others, as well as the variety of extracurricular activities,” ConvenientMD Community Partnerships Manager Morgan Faustino said in a prepared release.

ConvenientMD’s clinics, including the location at 193 Bath Road in Brunswick, are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to serve the community’s immediate medical needs — no appointment necessary.

