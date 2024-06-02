As I write this, the Irish setters that Midcoast Humane had been housing since December are finally settling into their new homes after being adopted.

Most people are not aware that many animal shelters in Maine house pets for court cases. Midcoast Humane does so for the 39 municipalities that feed into our shelters, as well as for the state of Maine Animal Welfare Program when we are able. The setters came to us via the AWP, which does not have a holding facility and is reliant on shelters around the state to house pets when they need to remove them.

Court cases for animals are much like for humans; warrants must be obtained prior to the removal of the animals and then all proper procedures followed in their execution. There is a prosecuting attorney on behalf of the state or municipality and a defense attorney on behalf of the owner. Evidence supporting the claims must be presented to the court, which is where we come in. Our veterinary records become part of the record and our findings evidence in the case. Every detail matters: weight, overall condition and mentation, and every inch of the pet is looked at from their eyes to their teeth and feet, all the way down to their genitalia and tails. Shaved mats and hair are preserved and weighed, even their smell is documented. We take pictures of all areas and extra pictures of problems. For the setters, that included areas of hair loss, masses and infections.

The process of getting these dogs healthy took many weeks. Veterinarians grade body condition for dogs on a scale of 1-9, with 1 being emaciated and 9 being obese. The setters were all graded 1 or 2. Helping dogs regain weight safely is a process, and they had a hard time, especially digestively. They needed prescription bland diets, probiotics and fecal samples sent to the lab.

Fun shelter fact: We talk about animal feces far, far more than anyone outside of sheltering or veterinary medicine would ever suspect. Beyond weight gain, many of the setters had other physical issues and ailments that needed treatment. Conditions such as chronic dry eye, masses and skin conditions all needed diagnostics and treatment.

None of this was easy; we already had many pets in our care and having these dogs wait in our care for five months for the outcome of the case locked down resources and time. However, not once during all of this was there a single whisper of complaint from the staff. They cared for them with the kindness and dedication you would expect from people who have chosen to do this work. The animal care staff slowly earned the dogs’ trust, and the relationships they built were beautiful to watch. Eventually, the dogs moved into foster homes, many of whom chose to keep the dogs they fostered. The remaining foster homes chose to bring their setters back for adoption so they could help the next dogs that need their homes, which is also an incredibly loving choice.

We could not possibly be happier here at Midcoast Humane with how this situation turned out for the dogs involved and hope our next case, which is already happening, ends just as well.

Jess Townsend is executive director of Midcoast Humane, a Brunswick-based animal shelter. Pet Prattle is a weekly column looking inside the shelter and the world of pets. For more information, visit midcoasthumane.org.