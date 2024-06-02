Graduation is always a bittersweet time. We celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class with great joy while also knowing that these amazing young people are spreading their wings and leaving the nest.

The graduation ceremony represents the culmination of 12 years of hard work — from math tests and term papers to pop quizzes and science projects. Education is designed to test our students and push them to do more than they thought possible. This class did all that was asked of them and much more.

The Class of 2024 entered Brunswick High School the same year I became the superintendent of the Brunswick School Department. I think of that as my freshman year, too, just without the math tests. It was a time of hope and promise, and like them, I was excited about beginning a new chapter.

Our first year took a dramatic turn with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. Instead of smiles and high-fives in the hallway, this class’s first two years of high school were marked with masks, social distancing, synchronous and asynchronous learning, and more.

But something amazing happened. Despite the enormous challenges, the Class of 2024 met the adversity with grit and determination and learned something that will serve them well in life: difficult times build strong people.

Author Gregory Williams wrote, “On the other side of a storm is the strength that comes from having navigated through it. Raise your sail and begin.”

Yes, the pandemic was quite a storm. But our graduates – along with their families, teachers, and those in the Brunswick community — raised their sails and got to work. Four years later, these students are about to become alumni of Brunswick High School.

Tom Brady often shares this quote: “Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.’ ”

That sums up the Class of 2024.

Life has a funny way of presenting us with challenges and obstacles. Dealing with the pandemic taught these young adults that they can tackle anything, adapt to change, overcome fear and push themselves through difficult times, skills that will serve them well, whether they want to be an accountant, a zoologist or something in between.

Commencement is a time for parents, teachers, the community and especially the superintendent to celebrate and tell these young people how proud we are of all they accomplished.

The Class of 2024 will always hold a special place in my heart. When I see these graduates in 10 years and hear of the great things they’re doing, I won’t be surprised. They are smart, tough, resilient and determined. I’m very excited to see what the future holds for each of them.

Congratulations to our graduates and their families, and best of luck in your next chapter.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

